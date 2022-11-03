E-Commerce Fraud Protection Software Market 2022 Key Trends, Applications & Future Developments to 2030

Despite technological advancements facilitating ease of payment options or data access, the growing concerns regarding digital fraud call for the deployment of fraud detection solutions. Sophistication in digital fraud, financial crimes, and cyberattacks is challenging the growth of several businesses worldwide. With the increasing popularity of e-banking, digital payment apps, and cross-border transactions, the number of fraudulent cases involving identity thefts, data breaches, and payment frauds is also increasing. All these aforementioned factors are creating avenues for market growth.

Global E-Commerce Fraud Protection Software Market Analysis

The report analyzes the current trends and future estimations of the global E-Commerce Fraud Protection Software market. The report also includes the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by vendors in this market. In addition, the report analyzes these factors’ impact on the market’s growth over the forecast period. To evaluate the market size, the global market research report considers the revenue generated from the sales of E-Commerce Fraud Protection Software products. In addition, the market breakdown data for each component, deployment model, organization size, industry, and regional market are provided in the report.

The E-Commerce Fraud Protection Software market report thoroughly analyzes detailed macro-micro economic factors, segmental and regional market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth quantitative and qualitative assessment of the segmental/regional market outlook considering the market players’ presence in the respective region/country and segment. The finalized version of the research report also includes the conclusion and recommendation section specific to the buyer of the report.

E-Commerce Fraud Protection Software Market Segmentation

Global E-Commerce Fraud Protection Software Market Segment Percentages, By Component, 2021 (%)

Solution

Services

Global E-Commerce Fraud Protection Software Market Segment Percentages, By Solutions, 2021 (%)

Fraud Analytics

Authentication

Governance, Risk, and Compliance

Global E-Commerce Fraud Protection Software Market Segment Percentages, By Services, 2021 (%)

Professional Services

Managed Services

Global E-Commerce Fraud Protection Software Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2021 (%)

Identity Theft

Money Laundering

Payment Fraud

Others

Global E-Commerce Fraud Protection Software Market Segment Percentages, By End-User, 2021 (%)

BFSI

Government & Defense

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Industrial & Manufacturing

Retail & E-commerce

Others

Global E-Commerce Fraud Protection Software Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global E-Commerce Fraud Protection Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Competitor Analysis of the Global E-Commerce Fraud Protection Software Market

The report also provides an analysis of leading market participants, including:

Key companies E-Commerce Fraud Protection Software revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies E-Commerce Fraud Protection Software revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies E-Commerce Fraud Protection Software sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading E-Commerce Fraud Protection Software Market Players –

Total System Services, Inc.

Software AG

SAS Institute, Inc.

SAP SE

Oracle

IBM

Fiserv, Inc.

Experian plc

Equifax, Inc.

BAE Systems

ACI Worldwide, Inc.

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

E-Commerce Fraud Protection Software Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

