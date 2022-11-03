Worldwide Demand For Articulated Hauler Is Forecast To Surpass USD 10.9 Bn By 2032 | Fact.MR Forecasts

Articulated Hauler Market Analysis by Payload Capacity (Less than 30 Million Tons, 30-40 Million Tons, More than 40 Million Tons), by Engine Power (Up to 400 HP, 400-500 HP, More than 500 HP), by End Use Industry, by Region – Global Forecast 2022-2032

The global articulated hauler market is estimated at USD 6.0 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 10.9 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6% during 2022-2032.

Prominent Key players of the Articulated Hauler market survey report:

Terex Trucks

Volvo

Caterpillar

Komatsu

John Deere

Hitachi Australia

Liebherr Group

Doosan

Bell Trucks America, Inc.

Hydrema

CNH Industrial N.V.

XCMG

Other Key Players

Global Articulated Hauler Market Categorized

By Payload Capacity : Less than 30 Million Tons 30-40 Million Tons More than 40 Million Tons

By Engine Power : Up to 400 HP 400-500 HP More than 500 HP

By End Use Industry : Mining Construction Forest & Agriculture

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Full Access of this Report Is Available at :-

