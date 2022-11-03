North America Metallic Barn Doors Market Growing Rapidly in its near future!

North America Metallic Barn Doors Industry Overview

The North America metallic barn doors market size was valued at USD 257.5 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The market is anticipated to witness healthy growth over the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the increasing spending on home improvement as well as growing residential construction activities in the region. An increase in the number of home improvement and reconstruction activities, as well as the multiple functional and economic benefits of barn doors over traditional doors, are propelling the demand for metallic barn doors in North America. The durable and sturdy metallic barn doors have been widely used in farmhouses and countryside homes in North America.

However, with changing preferences in household buildings, this is not the case anymore. Barn doors are becoming an integral part of the trendy mainstay and have become one of the key architectural features in residential construction projects in the region.

In addition, cost plays a key role in making a purchase decision for any type of door. Sliding barn doors, although stylish and functionally valuable, cost more than traditional doors. Barn doors might cost more than swinging doors, but their durability and operability might save a significant amount for homeowners in the long run. Metallic barn doors offer a wide range of benefits in terms of functionality, style, look, and durability, which may save costs related to remodeling or rebuilding a house.

Furthermore, the majority of the metal barn doors in the market are made of aluminum; which is a cheaper alternative but of low quality. Stainless steel and copper are sturdier options in metallic barn doors. Consumers who want a worn-out look choose steel barn doors; the only downside of steel doors is that over time they show rust spots and may not match the aesthetics of the space.

The COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 resulted in a severe supply crunch for domestic steel product manufacturers owing to country-wide lockdown orders and the subsequent shutting down of steel mills. During this time, the demand for steel was also low due to the mandated shutdowns, which managed to keep prices in control till August 2020. However, post-August 2020, as restrictions were relaxed, the demand for steel surpassed its supply. This trend has been persistent since then as the construction industry is picking up the pace much faster than steel, at least in terms of supply.

North America Metallic Barn Doors Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America metallic barn doors market on the basis of product, price range, end-user, and country:

North America Metallic Barn Doors Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Modular Kit (Customer Assembles) Framed Barn Door without Metallic Inner Panel Modular Kit (Customer Assembles) Framed Barn Door with Metallic Inner Panel



North America Metallic Barn Doors Price Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Below USD 500 USD 501 to 1,000 USD 1,001 to 1,200



North America Metallic Barn Doors End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Residential Commercial



North America Metallic Barn Doors Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) North America S. Canada



