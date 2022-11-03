Canned Meat Market Key Driving Factors Analysis Report By 2028

Canned Meat Industry Overview

The global canned meat market size was valued at USD 13.68 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing preference for processed food and rising per capita spending on meat consumption are expected to fuel the product demand over the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse impact on the market. The sudden slowdown of frozen food imports has been one of the major changes over the lockdown period. For instance, cumulative import of frozen tuna in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2020 accounted for approximately 8% than the first quarter of 2019. In the U.S., poultry meat emerged as the largest meat type segment for canned meat in 2020.

Rising consumption of poultry meat is expected to drive the segment growth in the U.S. Overall poultry meat consumption in the U.S. accounted for 18,733.6 thousand tons in 2019 and reached 19,169.0 thousand tons in 2020.Canned food has a longer span off the shelf, as sterilized food is isolated from the external environment by sealed containers, such as glass & metal cans and aluminum foil. Hence, food is not debased with outside air or microorganisms. The sealing ability influences the shelf life of canned foods. Meat, poultry, and fish are the major types of processed food, witnessing higher demand across the world.

The dynamic and fast lifestyle of consumers credited to the rapid urbanization is expected to stimulate the product demand further. The young generation as well as the working-class population demand not only ready-to-eat food, but also nutrients and a unique taste. Manufacturers are launching new products with high nutrients and a variety of tastes, which can provide traction for consumers from different regions.

Market Share Insights

February 2020: Bordon launched two new kinds of corned meat, such as spicy and onion, alongside chunky.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global canned meat market include

JBS

Hormel Foods Corp.

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Wild Planet Foods

Bolton Group

Vion Food Group

Mundella Foods

Campbell Soup Company

Smithfield Foods

Valleyfresh Global

