Dentures Market Dynamics and Product Segments By 2028

Dentures Industry Overview

The global dentures market size was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2028 owing to the product innovations in the field of dental prosthetics.

The rise in the prevalence of dental diseases is likely to accelerate the demand for removable or fixed dentures. Dentures are most commonly used by the elderly population and are associated with tooth trauma, decay, gum diseases, etc. The growth in the incidence of these conditions is expected to drive the market. The dental care sector was significantly affected in the initial phase of the Covid-19 pandemic as the dental care providers were closed due to the social distancing guidelines.

According to the American Dental Association’s Health Policy Institute (HPI), the dental services were at standstill due to the pandemic. According to the estimates, over 20% of the elderly population aged 65 and over have lost their natural teeth due to decay or diseases. In addition, one or more teeth are missing in around 180 million people. As the average life expectancy is growing, the number of people with missing teeth is expected to rise. Therefore, the demand for dental prosthetics such as dentures is likely to grow in the coming years. The aging baby boomer generation will boost the demand for removable dental prosthetics made with precision. Increased average life expectancy along with the rising baby boomer population is a key driver contributing to the demand for removable or fixed dentures.

The technological advancements in the manufacturing of dentures have helped the patients in the adoption and usage of dentures. The complete or partial dentures made with CAD/CAM technology offer promising prospects for denture designing. The automation due to CAD/CAM technology benefits the dental laboratories which lack the infrastructure. The advent of CAD/CAM in the automated designing of dental prosthetics has changed the dental technology industry.

Market Share Insights

March 2020: The American Dental Association (ADA) issued a public guideline to keep elective dental procedures on hold. According to the ADA, the procedures that needed to be postponed included oral examinations, routine dental cleaning, radiography, cosmetic dental procedures, and other orthodontic treatments.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global dentures market include

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

COLTENE Holding AG

IvoclarVivadent AG

Modern Dental Group Ltd.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Thommen Medical AG

GC dental

Amann Girrbach AG

