Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market Will Grow At A Steady 5.3% CAGR During The Forecast Period (2022 – 2030)

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Booming infrastructure development has generated high demand for unsaturated polyester resins, on the back of the prepolymer’s superior corrosion resistance. The global unsaturated polyester resin market will grow at a steady 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2019 – 2029). This can be attributed to the versatility of unsaturated polyester resins.

Request a Free Sample: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4731

DCPD-UPR to Account for Maximum Share in Market

Dicyclopentadiene Unsaturated Polyester Resins (DCPD – UPR) account for the largest market value share of more than 35%. Countries are investing in expanding their marine capabilities to support their growing economies. Enhanced thermo-oxidative resistance offered by DCPD – UPR makes it a direct recipient of investments in marine industries

Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global unsaturated polyester resin market is segmented on the basis of product, end-use, and region.

By Product :

DCPD

Orthophthalic

Isophthalic

Others

By End-Use :

Building & Construction

Tanks & Pipes

Electrical

Marine

Transport

Artificial Stones

Others

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Connect To an Expert: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4731

East Asia to Maintain Stronghold

East Asia maintains its stronghold with more than 40% share of the total market value. This can be accredited to countries such as Japan and China. China is the largest consumer of unsaturated polyester resins. The country is heavily investing in construction activities.

Key Questions Answered in Report

Which are the most lucrative markets for Unsaturated Polyester Resin?

Which factors will impact the growth of the market?

How will changing trends impact the strategies of market players?

How can market players capture the low-hanging opportunities across regions?

Which companies are leading the Unsaturated Polyester Resin industry?

What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the market?

Buy Now: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4731

Benefits of Fact.MR Study

Fact.MR has gradually established itself as one of the leading market research companies across the globe. Our unique, methodical, and up-to-date approach towards creating high-quality market reports ensures the reports include relevant market insights. Further, our team of analysts leaves no stone unturned while curating market reports in accord with the requirement of our clients.

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Blog URL: https://blog.factmr.com/