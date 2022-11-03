Pea Fiber Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2020-2030

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ —

The global pea fiber market is poised to expand at a CAGR of nearly 8% between 2020 and 2030, attributed to rising demand for meat substitute products in established markets such as North America and Europe. Additionally, a rise in the gluten-free cohort has augmented demand of dietary fiber products in the market.

Global Pea Fiber Market Insights by Nature

Organic pea fiber expected to showcase an absolute $ opportunity of nearly US $2.4 Mn owing to the rising preference of organic labels and awareness of pea fiber benefits in established markets. While the pea fiber market is dominated by the conventional segment, recent trends of organic products have been influencing the market of organic pea fibers.

Pea Fiber Market Manufacturers’ Insights

The pea fiber market is partially fragmented with top players accounting for nearly 60% of the market. Established players in the market are focusing on the acquisition of smaller companies. Moreover, the top players of the pea fiber market are focusing on strengthening their position in the market by expanding their processing capacities. Since 2018, COSUCRA has invested nearly US $103 Mn. in its pea processing plant and is focusing on raising revenue by nearly 50% by 2024.

Analyst Viewpoint:

“East Asia and South Asia are anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Factors such as new product launches, geographical expansion by companies, and increasing demand for specialized products among consumers are expected to drive the demand for pea fiber across various end use industries.”

Global Pea Fibers Market: Scope of the Report

The global pea fibers market report by Fact.MR offers a 10-year forecast from 2020 to 2030. The report elaborates on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and threats to the expansion of the global pea fibers market. A detailed segmental analysis, based on product type, source, application, grade and regions has been provided in the report.

