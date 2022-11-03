Adoption Scenario of Bioprocess Technology Market To Remain Positive Through 2022 – 2031 : FactMR

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ —

As per industry analysis on the bioprocess technology market by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 18.3 Bn in 2021, surging at a CAGR of 14.8% over the forecast period of 2021-2031. Recent advances in cell-based bioprocessing has led manufacturers to attain improved ability to turn out bio therapeutics such as bi- and tri-specific antibodies, novel vaccines, and many others. This paradigm shift and digital transformation of the bio fabrication process will lead to a future facility that truly becomes an ecosystem that integrates seamless, connected, and enhanced processing with data collection and analysis. In short, this will enable real-time batch release and unattended manufacturing, thereby bringing maximum benefits. Due to the ecosystem, patients across the globe are benefitted from the readily available life-saving and life-enhancing biological therapies.

Bioprocess Technology Industry Research Key Segments

By Type Cell Culture Cell Expansion Flow Cytometry Cell Line Development Virus Infiltration

By Application Biopharmaceuticals Specialty Products Industry Chemicals Environment Management Aid

By End User Hospitals Research labs Medical Institutions Others



Competitive landscape

Key players are focusing on market expansion by following both, inorganic and organic approaches.

In 2017, GE Healthcare acquired Puridify, a bioprocessing start-up that develops nanofiber-based platform purification technology for the production of biopharmaceutical. Puridify’s FibroSelect technology complements the bead resins and chromatography membranes that are utilized in downstream bioprocessing processes today, achieving faster mass transfer & scalability, and ease of use.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global bioprocess technology market anticipated to add 2.4X value by 2031.

Cell culture type anticipated to hold dominance over forecast period and to expand at CAGR of 18.7%.

Europe held 24% of global value share of bioprocess technology in 2020, and anticipated to rise at CAGR 14.6% through 2031.

Biopharmaceutical application has the highest use case potential of bioprocess technology in terms of market acceptance. This application is anticipated to gain over 450 BPS in market share by 2031.

Bioprocess technology use in environment management aid application projected to grow 2X. Industry chemical applications projected to grow 1.8X in value by 2031.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global bioprocess technology market, presenting historical market data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (cell culture, cell expansion, flow cytometry, cell line development, and virus infiltration), application (biopharmaceuticals, specialty products, industry chemicals, and environment management aid), and end user (hospitals, research labs, medical institutions, and others), across key regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

