Global FBE Coatings Market to reach a market size of US$ 3.7 billion by 2032

Segmentation of FBE Coatings Industry Research

By Application : Steel Pipelines Rebars Valves & Fittings Girth Welds Others

By Use Case : Internal Coating External Coatings

By End-use Industry : Oil & Gas OffShore OnShore Construction Sewage & Wastewater Treatment Refineries & Chemical Marine Water Transportation Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Competitive Landscape

Prominent FBE coating manufacturers are Sherwin Williams, 3M, Axalta, LB Foster, Jotun, Shawcor, KCC Corporation, AkzoNobel, Denso, Chugoku Marine Paints, and Bayou Companies.

Key manufacturers of FBE coatings are employing sustainable technologies and optimization systems for diverse end users. Market participants are also focusing on developing new product designs to address problems in terms of product placement and easy application.

Leading fusion bonded epoxy coating suppliers and finished goods providers such as Northpoint, Dura-Bond Industries, Europipe, and Kelly-Pipe play a significant role in driving overall market growth.

Sherwin-Williams is constantly broadening its base. In April 2022, it acquired major player SIKA AG, allowing it to expand its manufacturing facilities along with gaining unique technology.

In June 2022, AkzoNobel strengthened its African footprint by signing an agreement with Kansai Paints to acquire all its activities in Africa. On 1st April 2020, the company acquired a Mauritius leading paints and coatings company – Mauvilac Industries Limited.

