Contraceptives Market shall surpass a valuation of US$ 37 Billion by the end of 2025

Prevalence of unwanted pregnancies has necessitated the need to seek more effective contraceptive treatment. A majority of these pregnancies occur among adolescents and young women and are the principal source of the spread of sexually transmitted infections. These include HIV, chlamydia, genital herpes and hepatitis B. Concerned by this, governments across the world have heavily invested in sexual education programs in order to acquaint people to the dangers of such diseases.

Propelled by these abovementioned factors, the global contraceptives market is set to expand positively during the forecast period (2020-2025). The global contraceptives market is projected to reach a value of US$ 37,242.7 by 2025-end, expanding at a CAGR of 6.4%. Other developments such as introduction of innovative devices is also expected to boost market growth for contraceptives.

Mandatory social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, however, is anticipated to generate tremors in the global contraceptives market supply chain, owing to limited production capacity due to less employee strength and avoidance of physical contact among adults.

Market Competitors:

With a highly fragmented market, several important players dominate the contraceptives market. Some of the key market players are: Allergen, plc, Pfizer, Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bayer AG and Janssen Pharmaceutical Company. The companies primarily concentrate on product launches in order to broaden their market footprint. Pfizer Inc, for instance, manufactures Sayana Press, an injectable contraceptive for women available in the U.K. The company is also in the process of conducting a study evaluating levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol as potential oral contraceptives.Merck & Co, Inc., offers contraceptive care in the form of combined oral pills, vaginal rings, intrauterine devices and sub-dermal implants. Popular products include Cyclessa, Desogen, NuvaRing, Implanon and Nexplanon. Another important player, Cipla, manufactures oral contraceptives named Crisanta. The medicine contains Drospirenone which prevents the fertilization of the egg with the sperm. It also induces hormonal changes contributing to the prevention of pregnancy.

Contraceptives Market Segmentations:

By Product Type : Contraceptive drugs (hormonal): Oral Contraceptives: Combined Contraceptives Mini pills Contraceptive Injectable Topical Contraceptive Patch Contraceptive Devices: Male Contraceptive Devices Female Contraceptive Devices: Female Condoms Contraceptive Diaphragms Contraceptive Sponges Contraceptive Vaginal Rings Intrauterine Devices Sub-dermal Contraceptive Implants Non-surgical Permanent Contraception Devices

By Distribution Channel : Hospital Pharmacy: Public Private Independent Pharmacy Online Platform Clinics Others

By Key Regions : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



