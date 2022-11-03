Sales Of Benzodiazepine Drugs Are Anticipated To Reach US$ 3.1 Billion By The End Of 2032

Benzodiazepine drugs have grabbed significant attention over the past few years due to intensified use of anxiolytics (flurazepam, triazolam, temazepam, etc.) and hypnotics (diazepam, alprazolam, lorazepam, etc.). Rising cases of mental disorders are leading to increasing prescriptions of benzodiazepine drugs across the world.

Furthermore, people’s concern about alcohol consumption has elevated the use of benzodiazepine drugs to combat alcohol withdrawal symptoms. Also, investments in healthcare R&D have led to the introduction of novel synthesized benzodiazepines in the market.

These factors have amplified the sales of benzodiazepine drugs at a compound annual growth rate of 2.7% between 2017 and 2021.

Download Free Sample Copy of this Report:https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4432

How is Benzodiazepine Drugs Market Growth Being Negatively Impacted?

“Growing Awareness Regarding CBT (Cognitive Behavioral Therapy)”

Various clinical studies have seen billions or trillion dollars spent on the development and establishment of psychotherapies across the world. This is now becoming a part of a million people’s lifestyles.

To reduce the overdependence on BZD, millions of people who are suffering from mental disorders are moving toward CBT treatment. The growing use of social media supports spreading awareness regarding the importance of mental health and related therapies such as CBT and effective anti-depressants.

Additionally, government agencies are also trying to create awareness regarding cognitive behavioral therapy to reduce dependence on BZD drugs and related side effects. Also, supportive resources provided by government authorities to their citizens are increasing the affordability of these services. Such initiatives in favor of CBT treatment may hinder the sales of benzodiazepine drugs to some extent.

Country-wise Insights

Will Increasing Anxiety Cases in the U.S. Lead to High Demand for Benzodiazepine Drugs?

In North America, the U.S. is ruling the market due to an upsurge in the incidence of anxiety and related circumstances as well as more FDA approvals of benzodiazepine drugs.

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA), in the United States, around 40 million adults are affected every year with anxiety disorders, out of which, only 36.9% prefer to take treatment.

Additionally, a surge in the expansion of mental healthcare services and growing consciousness about anxiety disorders are accountable for the growth in the diagnosis of GAD (generalized anxiety disorder).

The U.S. benzodiazepine drugs market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.

Category-wise Insights

What Has Made Alprazolam the Most Popular Product in This Market?

The benzodiazepine drugs market, under product segment, is categorized into alprazolam, clonazepam, diazepam, lorazepam, and others. Amongst them, the alprazolam segment held the largest market share of 29.2% in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3% during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

Alprazolam enjoys high popularity owing to its identity as a high-potency triazolobenzodiazepine, which is approved by the US FDA for the treatment of anxiety and panic disorders.

Hence, extensive utilization of alprazolam for the treatment of anxiety and panic disorders and a higher number of prescriptions of alprazolam for these conditions are likely to drive segment growth through 2032.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4432

Competitive Landscape

Prominent benzodiazepine drugs manufacturers are Pfizer, Alkorn Inc., Hikma, Hameln Pharmaceutical, Accord, Troylab, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, and Apotex Inc.

Benzodiazepine drug suppliers are investing their time and money in R&D activities to enhance the effectiveness of benzodiazepine drugs used for insomnia, anxiety reduction, and seizure treatment with minimum side effects.

Key market players are also adopting inorganic strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and joint ventures to uphold their presence in the market. Moreover, emerging as well as mid-level manufacturers are competing with each other for faster product approvals to launch their products in the market.

In August 2022, Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, received FDA approval for Libervant™, which is a diazepam-based buccal film for acute treatment of seizures.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, received FDA approval for Libervant™, which is a diazepam-based buccal film for acute treatment of seizures. In June 2022 , Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc announced the establishment of Hikma France S.A.S.

, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc announced the establishment of Hikma France S.A.S. In February 2021,Akorn, a leading specialty pharmaceutical company, announced the review of strategic alternatives for its Consumer Health Business.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of Benzodiazepine Drugs positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Benzodiazepine Drugs Industry Research

By Product :

Alprazolam

Clonazepam

Diazepam

Lorazepam

Others

By Time of Action :

Ultra-short Acting

Short Acting

Long Acting

By Application :

Anxiety

Insomnia

Alcohol Withdrawal

Seizures

Others

By Distribution Channel :

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & ASEAN

Oceania

MEA

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now –https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4432

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com