Demand For Stroke Post Processing Software Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 8.9% Until 2032

According to Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider- sales of stroke post processing software experienced noteworthy growth, flourishing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2015 to 2021. The market was valued at US$ 141 Mn by the end of the said historical period. Rapid technological advancements, especially in healthcare IT infrastructure, led to increased adoption.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, prospects for growth experienced a temporary and minor dent, as the bulk of all hospital based treatment was redirected towards caring for coronavirus infected patients. However, as time passed, the need for stroke post processing software elevated, as several COVID patients experienced strokes and other brain related complications.

Key Drivers Influencing Stroke Post Processing Software Uptake

Ever Increasing Global Burden of Strokes Providing Growth Opportunities

According to the World Stroke Organization (WSO), from 1990 to 2019, the burden of strokes in absolute number of cases increased substantially, with a 70% increase in incident strokes, 43% in terms of deaths, 102% prevalent strokes and 143% in terms of DALYs. The estimated global cost of stroke is over US$ 721 billion, or 0.66% of global GDP.

A majority of this global burden (86% in terms of deaths and 89% in terms of DALYs) is concentrated across the lower-income and lower-middle-income countries. Given these highly disturbing trends, it is unsurprising to know that the importance of providing advanced stroke care and management has heightened in recent years.

Both governments and healthcare organizations have left no stone unturned to ensure that good quality care is administered to stroke patients. This has led to enhanced deployment of stroke post processing software across both large and small-scale healthcare settings. A majority of these software solutions have been designed to cater to the needs of ischemic stroke patients, the most prevalent category of stroke.

Region-wise Analysis

What is keeping the North American Market in the Spotlight?

Increasing Burden of Different types of Strokes broadening prospects

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every year more than 795,000 people in the U.S suffer from a stroke, with 610,000 patients experiencing them for the first time. Furthermore, nearly 25% of individuals have suffered from a stroke and recovered at least once in their lifetime. Also, nearly 9 out of 10 strokes are ischemic in nature.

Between 2014 and 2015, stroke-related costs in the U.S amounted to nearly US$ 46 billion, inclusive of costs related to healthcare services, medicines and missed days at work. The publication also reports that in 2009, 34% of the people hospitalized for strokes were below 65 years of age.

Attributed to these trends, demand for stroke post processing software to diagnose and treat strokes is increasing significantly across North America. According to Fact.MR, a market share of 47% is expected across the continent throughout 2022 and beyond. Numerous healthcare giants, such as General Electric Corporation, offer state-of-the-art stroke post processing software solutions. In October 2021, the company collaborated with Circle Neurovascular Imaging to offer its FastStroke processing platform for more acute diagnosis.

Category-wise Insights

Which Installation Type is Making Major Inroads in the Global Market?

Desktop-mounted Stroke Post Processing Software to Remain Prominent

By installation, demand for desktop-mounted stroke post processing software is likely to remain prominent, accumulating over 62% market revenue in 2022. This popularity can be attributed to the fact that major healthcare settings require robust infrastructure to store and assimilate voluminous amounts of patient data.

At the same time, mobile and tablet based software is accumulating immense popularity, given the rising need for accessing data from remote locations. According to Fact.MR, mobile and tablet based stroke post processing software will likely incline at a CAGR of 8.7% through 2032.

Competitive Landscape

The market for stroke post processing software appears highly consolidated, with the presence of a handful of service providers. There is a profound increase in R&D investments for deploying AI-based stroke management solutions, providing immense growth opportunities for key players. Some notable developments are as follows:

In February 2019, iSchemaView introduced the RAPID ANGIO neuroimaging solution for the angiography suite. This software integrates iSchemaView’s RAPID software with syngo DynaCT Multiphase from Siemens Healthineers. The technology delivers a powerful imaging solution for acute stroke patients

In August 2020, the Stroke International Services Can Tho General Hospital (SIS) partnered with Siemens Healthineers to deploy the MAGNETOM Lumina 3T MRI System, which helps improve the ability to detect tumors, complex neurology scanning and whole-body scanning procedures.

Key Segments Covered in the Stroke Processing Industry Study

By Installation

Desktop-based Stroke Post Processing Software

Mobile Phones & Tablet-based Stroke Post Processing Software

By Modality

CT Scan-based Stroke Post Processing Software

MRI-based Stroke Post Processing Software

By Software Type

Stroke Post Processing Software for Ischemic Stroke

Stroke Post Processing Software for Hemorrhagic Stroke

Stroke Post Processing Software for Other Diseases

By End Use

Stroke Post Processing Software for Hospitals & Clinics

Stroke Post Processing Software for Specialty Centers & Others

Report Summary

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of stroke post processing software across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of stroke post processing software during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

