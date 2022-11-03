The Global Soccer Goalkeeper Gloves Market Is Projected To Expand At A CAGR Of 4% Over The Forecast Period Of 2021 To 2031

Newly-released soccer goalkeeper gloves market analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that the global market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period (2021 to 2031) and reach a valuation of US$ 4 Bn by 2031.

Gloves are an integral part of the overall gear of a soccer goalkeeper. In addition to protecting the fingers and palms against injury, goalkeeper gloves also help in achieving a firmer grip on the ball. Soccer goalkeeper gloves are generally produced by materials including leather-like material, Polyurethane (PU), and a variety of latex grades and are available in a number of variants, including roll finger, negative cut, flat palm, and hybrid cut.

Participation of the youth population in soccer has gained an uptick over the past couple of decades, leading towards high demand for equipment & accessories that are necessary for soccer players.

There is no evidence that gloves can completely prevent the hands of soccer goalkeepers from forearm and wrist injuries. This might further provide an opportunity for manufacturers of soccer goalkeeper gloves in coming up with advancements and innovations, guaranteeing complete safety to the hands of soccer goalkeepers.

Download Free Sample Copy of this Report:https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=212

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global soccer goalkeeper gloves market to top US$ 4 Bn by 2031.

Negative cut goalkeeper gloves projected to reach around US$ 1.8 Bn by 2031.

Hybrid cut goalkeeper gloves projected to record above 3% CAGR over the next 10 years.

Market in Europe holds share of more than 40%.

Market in Canada to record 2% CAGR over forecast period of 2021- 2031.

“Various amateur clubs across the globe are making it mandatory for goalkeepers to wear gloves to reduce the risk of injury. Focus on injury prevention is a favorable factor that is likely to provide an impetus to global sales of soccer goalkeeper gloves,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Country-wise Analysis

How are Soccer Goalkeeper Glove Sales in the U.S. Shaping Up?

The U.S. market for soccer goalkeeping gloves is expected to increase 1.3X by 2031.

Soccer is one of the fastest growing team sport in the U.S. The popularity of the sport in the country has been growing since the U.S. hosted the 1994 FIFA World Cup and 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Growing popularity of soccer in the U.S. is likely to provide an impetus to demand for football goalkeeper gloves over the coming years.

Category-wise Insights

Why are Negative Cut Goalkeeper Gloves in Such High Demand?

By glove type, negative cut goalkeeper gloves will remain preferred in the market. Sales of negative cut soccer goalkeeper gloves are expected to increase by 2.2X over the forecast period.

There is no general assumption that the players of a particular region prefer a particular type of cut, it totally depends on the player’s comfort & perception.

Negative cut goalie gloves are the type of soccer goalkeeping gloves that has the fingers sewn from the inside, providing the closest fit of all glove types. This cut is suitable for goalkeepers who have slender hands or desire a glove that fits comfortably.

The palm and backhand seams are stitched within the cut, pushing the material closer to the hand and giving a notably tighter feel. The stitching on the inside of the glove should not be felt if it is properly done.

Negative cut goalkeeper gloves have probably become the most used glove cut among professional goalkeepers.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=212

Market Competition

Soccer goalie gloves manufacturers are collaborating with sports teams from many countries to increase market penetration. To make goalkeeper gloves, different manufacturers employ different latex compositions that have been patented. Soccer goalie gloves distributors and suppliers have concentrated on expansion, investments, acquisitions, delivery, portfolio expansion, and brand development, according to the soccer goalkeeper gloves industry analysis.

Key manufacturers of soccer goalkeeper gloves have devised a standardized method for product creation in conformity with regulatory agencies to capture higher market share through exports. Furthermore, leading soccer goalkeeper glove suppliers have placed strong emphasis on the combination of organic and inorganic techniques as well as new product introductions.

Key Market Players listed:

Adidas

NIKE Inc.

PUMA SE

Under Armour, Inc.

Umbro

SELECT SPORT A/S

Reusch GmbH

Wilson Sporting Goods Co.

Uhlsport GmbH

Diadora Sports S.r.l.

Key Segments Covered in Soccer Goalkeeper Gloves Industry Research

Glove Type

Roll Finger Soccer Goalkeeper Gloves

Negative Cut Soccer Goalkeeper Gloves

Flat Palm Soccer Goalkeeper Gloves

Hybrid Cut Soccer Goalkeeper Gloves

Buyer Type

Individual Demand for Soccer Goalkeeper Gloves

Institutional Demand for Soccer Goalkeeper Gloves

Promotional Demand for Soccer Goalkeeper Gloves

Sales Channel

Independent Sports Outlets

Franchised Sports Outlets

Modern Trade Channels

Direct to Customer Brand Outlets

Direct to Customer Online Channels

Direct to Customer Institutional Channels

Third-Party Online Channels

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at –https://www.factmr.com/checkout/212

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com