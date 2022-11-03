The Chickpeas Market Is Expected To Reach Nearly US$ 17.8 Bn By 2031

According to the latest report by Fact.MR, the global chickpeas market is expected to experience above-average growth by reaching US$ 17.8 Bn and registering a positive CAGR of 5.7% through the forecast period 2021-2031. Owing to the various health benefits, nutrients, and proteins, chickpeas are being consumed on a large scale across the globe.

Historically, between 2016 and 2020, the sales of chickpeas surged at a CAGR of 4.3%. Sales further heightened during the COVID-19 pandemic, attributed to the increasing shift in dietary patterns of consumers, exhibiting greater interest in consuming plant-based foods. A reduction of over 70% infection rate was observed amongst people who consumed plant based diets, according to a popular study,

People are using chickpeas in a variety of dishes to add texture and flavour. Chickpeas are also being offered to animals to fulfil their energy and protein requirements. Furthermore, direct consumption of chickpeas and canned chickpeas is propelling demand for chickpeas. Due to all these factors, chickpeas are expected to gain traction in the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Dried chickpeas to account for 3/5th of total consumption from 2021-2031

Kabuli chickpeas to exhibit a CAGR of 5% until 2031, by product type

Desi chickpeas to register a valuation worth US$ 6.6 Bn in 2022

Chickpeas for direct consumption to account for 35% of the global revenue share

India to remain kingpin of the global chickpeas industry, capturing 60% of total revenue

S to be a potential market, accounting for more than 2 out of 5 chickpea sales

“Consumptions of chickpeas as snacks has increased over time, attributed to the numerous health benefits on the human body. In addition, usage of chickpeas in various dishes is boosting the sales,” opines a Fact.MR analyst.

How is the Increasing Foray for Plant-Based Proteins Stimulating Chickpeas Consumption in the U.S?

The U.S is also expected to emerge as one of the biggest markets for chickpeas, given their increased incorporation across various food preparations, including salads and bakery products. This enhanced adoption is majorly a result of an increasing proportion of the population seeking to transition towards a plant-based protein diet.

As per statistics published by the Good Food Institute and the Plant Based Foods Association, around US$ 5 billion is accrued from the plant-based food industry. Furthermore, a 300% increase in the number of Americans adhering to plant-based diets has been documented over the past 15 years. This proportion further surged with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with nearly 2/5th of the consumers turning vegetarian.

Hence, a number of food & beverage companies are offering chickpea based products. Notable product lines include the Banza Chickpea Pasta, Biena Sea Salt Chickpea Snacks, Delighted by Dessert Vanilla Bean Hummus and Hippease Maple Haze Chickpea Puffs among others. Thus, the U.S is expected to possess more than 45% market share in the upcoming forecast period.

Category-wise Insights

Will Dried Chickpeas Remain the Most Consumed Form?

According to Fact.MR, dried chickpeas will continue commanding the majority revenue proportion, accounting for 60% of the global market share until 2031. Dried chickpeas are not only easily available, but are also convenient to cook. Furthermore, they offer a host of benefits to the human body.

As a rich source of vitamins, fiber and minerals, chickpeas aid in weight management, improving digestion and reducing risk of diseases. Additionally, since they are leguminous, chickpeas possess a high concentration of protein, rendering them effective substitutes to meat.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers of chickpeas are focusing on dwelling into business strategies and offering flavoured chickpeas. Furthermore, key expansion strategies relied upon by prominent manufacturers include collaborations with existing players, acquiring small-scale entities and securing approvals from regulatory authorities.

The Wimmera Grain Co., Pty Ltd, Bean Growers Australia Limited, AGT Food & Ingredients, Inc., Indraprasth Foods Ltd, OLEGA S.A., Sanwa Pty. Ltd., Alberta Pulse Growers Commission, and Mast Qalander Traders are prominent chickpeas market players.

The Wimmera Grain Co offers a variety of chickpeas such as Desi, Kabuli Almaz, Kabuli Genesis 90s and 79s type. The company is focusing on dedicating a website store that would make online ordering easy. The website is expected to go live soon.

Bean Growers Australia Limited offers chickpeas that are large and light in colour. In addition, the company offers chickpeas that are jumbo and medium in size.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type

Desi Chickpeas

Kabuli Chickpeas

Form

Dried Chickpeas

Fresh/Green Chickpeas

Frozen Chickpeas

Preserved/Canned Chickpeas

Chickpea Flour

Application

Chickpeas for Direct Consumption

Chickpeas for Salads

Chickpea Snacks

Chickpeas for Hummus and Tahini

Chickpeas for Sweets and Desserts

Chickpeas for Other Applications

Key Points Covered in Chickpeas Industry Analysis

Market estimates and forecast 2016-2031

Key drivers and restraints impacting market growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Market Share Analysis

Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate

COVID-19 Impact on Chickpeas Market and How to Navigate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

