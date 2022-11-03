Push-To-Talk Service Value Is Expected To Reach US$ 44 Bn by 2032

The global sales of push-to-talk are expected to grow US$ 20.01 Bn in 2022. The latest report by Fact.MR predicts that the global push-to-talk (PTT) market will expand at a CAGR of over 8.2% from 2022 to 2032, reaching US$ 44 Bn by 2032.

High internet penetration resulted in a significant increase in internet users. As a result, push-to-talk applications are now widely being adopted around the globe by individuals looking to improve their phone experience. In addition to this, it has been predicted that push-to-talk over cellular devices will achieve significant growth rates over the next few years.

A rise in public safety adoption has resulted in rapid growth in demand for push-to-talk hardware and services in recent years. PTT services with LMR networks are expected to become more and more popular over the next few years, and stakeholders are expected to benefit from new opportunities that will arise. While the COVID-19 pandemic may cause industry players to suffer temporarily, higher demand from the government and defense sectors will likely boost revenues.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

LMR push-to-talk services to experience a CAGR of 9% from 2022 to 2032

Construction push to talk market size will surpass US$ 40 Bn by 2032.

Push-to-talk services for public safety to accumulate 50% revenue until 2032

S to accumulate a revenue share of around 40% in the push-to-talk services market

Germany to account for a quarter of the global push-to-talk industry revenue by 2032

China & India to collectively generate more than 3/5th of the total market share

“In the coming years, rising demand for push-to-talk products, services, and applications will drive industry sales growth, while increasing adoption of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) type of networks will also drive industry sales growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

How are Technologies enhancing R&D for Push-to-Talk Devices in the Market?

Many researchers are engaged in developing two-way communication with end-to-end communication between businesses. Major technology and communication companies such as Nokia, Samsung Electronics, Qualcomm, Intel, and Microsoft have standardized the Push-to-talk over Cellular (POC) to support group communication under the Open Mobile Alliance.

Government and private R&D investments have contributed to further driving the market demand for PTToC development. PTT innovations by manufacturers and progress with AI in android mobiles and tablets to further expand the market in end-user applications. Various studies have been conducted that have aimed to improve critical communications across a wide range of industries in the market.

Research groups have recently refocused their attention on the future of critical communications using new technologies such as 4G and 5G. Researchers examined the importance of privacy and security levels associated with push-to-talk devices for various businesses in different parts of the world.

Country-Wise Analysis

How Lucrative is the Growth Scope for Players in the United States PTT Industry?

As the dominant country for push-to-talk services in North America, the United States is in the spotlight. The high development level of the defense and commercial sectors combined with advancements in the manufacturing industry are boosting growth among stakeholders in the country.

According to a report published by Select USA, the U.S. commercial sector is progressing at a fast pace while attracting more investments from governmental and other organizations.

As stated in the report, since its inception, Select USA has facilitated more than US$ 78 billion in investments, while it works with the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service and entities to strengthen this sector further. This gives an estimation of how high the potential is in the U.S. for push-to-talk industry players. A market share of 40% is projected for the U.S market.

Category-Wise Insights

Which Network Type is Spearheading Push-to-Talk Revenue?

“LMR Push-to-Talk service will improve field communications”

Presently, the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) segment is leading the market in terms of network type. There are various advantages of LMR, such as providing the best coverage among wireless communication technologies, high degree of convenience and efficiency for military grade encryption of all voice and data transmissions

As a result, this network type is expected to dominate further over the coming years. Another key segment in terms of network type is cellular, which is further fueling sales. Fact.MR expects the segment to surge at a CAGR of 9% from 2022 to 2032.

Competitive Landscape

The global push-to-talk market witnesses cut-throat competition among key players. In order to leverage new opportunities, key industry players are launching a wider variety of products.

In Febraury 2021, Video security company IDIS and radio equipment/solutions provider KT Powertel completed a reverse merger. To complete the deal in March, IDIS will acquire a controlling interest (44.84 percent) in KT Powertel, the radio communications unit of Korean telecom operator KT Corp. KT Powertel specializes in the marketing of radio equipment as well as push-to-talk over cellular (PoC) technologies, which is well matched with IDIS’ video surveillance business.

In April 2021, Motorola Solutions rolled out WAVE PTX in Singapore and Malaysia, a nationwide instant messaging service that allows business and government organizations to improve safety and efficiency. With WAVE PTX, companies are able to connect their various work teams instantly and reliably to keep operations running seamlessly, regardless of network technology.

In January 2021, Cubic Corporation released its FirstNet ReadyTM push-to-talk gateway, which provides interoperability between Land Mobile Radio and LTE networks. Additionally, it now offers compatibility with the M3-SE-MFGW interoperability gateways and vocality RoIP.

In April 2021, Siyata Mobile Inc., a Vancouver-based manufacturer of push-to-talk over cellular (PoC) devices and cellular booster systems, has completed its previously announced acquisition, through a wholly owned subsidiary, of all the issued and outstanding shares of ClearRF, LLC, for a total purchase price of US$700,000 with a combination of cash and shares.

Key Segments Covered in the Push-to-Talk Industry Survey

By Network

LMR Push-to-Talk Services

Cellular Push-to-Talk Services

By End Use Industry

Push-to-Talk Services for Public Safety

Push-to-Talk Services for Commercial Use

Transportation & Logistics

Construction

Retail

Travel & Hospitality

Health

Government & Defense

Others

