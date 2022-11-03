Soy Protein Hydrolysate Sales Are Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 5% from 2021-2031

A recently published report by Fact.MR reveals that the global soy protein hydrolysate market is projected to grow at a modest CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2021-2031), surpassing nearly US$ 1.864 Bn by 2031. Increasing application of soy protein hydrolysate in functional foods has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the growing demand for food products that have high nutrient content and fat & water absorption properties is supporting the consumption of soy protein hydrolysate globally. From 2016 to 2020, the market registered a significant uptick, clocking a CAGR of 4%. The need to boost overall immunity and resilience further augmented demand for soy protein hydrolysates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are various health benefits of consuming soy protein hydrolysate. The product can help in increasing immunity and is beneficial in controlling diseases such as diabetes and blood pressure. The popularity of soy protein hydrolysate is growing among athletes and sports personnel as it can be easily digested and provide instant energy.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global market for soy protein hydrolysate to surpass US$ 1 Bn by 2021-end

Dry soy protein hydrolysate is expected to retain its top spot, commanding 84% revenue

By application, functional foods to emerge as the top category, being valued at US$ 261.4 Mn in 2020

Soy protein hydrolysates to be used primarily as nutrients, registering a CAGR of 5% through 2031

S to be an opportunistic market for soy protein hydrolysate, capturing 1/3rd of global revenue

China to be the dominant market, yielding a market share worth 45% through 2031

An increasing tilt towards consuming plant-based and naturally sourced proteins is prompting rising consumption of soy-based protein formulations across key foods and beverages, bolstering growth prospects for soy protein hydrolysates, comments an analyst at Fact.MR.

How are the Health Benefits of Soy Protein Hydrolysate Propelling Growth?

At the same time, increasing use in preparing health drinks, protein shakes, and energy bars are likely to propel the growth of the global soy protein hydrolysate market over the next couple of years. The market is also anticipated to benefit from the fact that soy protein hydrolysate is being readily utilized in preparing bakery & confectionery items that are commercially sold.

Since soy protein hydrolysate is manufactured using soya bean protein, they contain partial or, in most cases, zero lactose, cholesterol, and fat content. Soy protein hydrolysate is becoming popular among people who are lactose intolerant.

Country-Wise Analysis

Proliferating Vegan Population Widening Demand for Soy Protein Hydrolysate in the U.S?

The U.S soy protein hydrolysate industry is gaining momentum and is predicted to remain the most lucrative across North America, attributed to a mushrooming vegetarian and vegan population in recent years. According to VeganNews, the number of Americans following plant-based diets is around 10 million, or nearly 3% of the population. This is almost a 300% increase over the last 15 years.

According to Fact.MR, the market for soy protein hydrolysate in the U.S is expected to capture 33% of global revenue. Furthermore, the most commonly used cooking oil in the U.S is soybean oil, which is typically labelled as vegetable oil. The Soy Nutrition Institute also says that about 7% of the calories consumed by Americans come from soybean oil. Soy protein is primarily utilized by the food industry for functional purposes, such as moisture retention, instead of nutritional reasons.

Taking into account the aforementioned trends, it is unsurprising to find prominent manufacturers vying for a significant presence. For instance, Archer Dainels Midland Company (ADM) offers the Pro-Fam® 974 Isolated Soy Protein, a soluble, dispersible product developed for use in food systems requiring highly functional proteins, and is used in processed meats, emulsified meats, and sausage-type meats. Likewise, CHS Inc. offers a broad range of soy protein isolates for ready-to-drink and dry blended beverages.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent soy protein hydrolysate players include Archer Daniels Midland, DuPont Nutrition & Health, The Good Scents Company, Abbott Nutritionals, Kerry Group Plc, Friesland Campina, Cargill Inc., Arla Foods, Costantino Special Protein, New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt.Ltd, Solae LLC, and Bunge. Front Runners are emphasizing capacity enhancements and global footprint expansion to leverage lucrative prospects in developing economies. Some notable developments are as follows:

In July 2021, Archer Daniels Midland announced the signing of an agreement to acquire Sojaprotein, a leading European provider of non-GMO soy ingredients.

In September 2021, Abbott announced the launch of plant-based protein and organic food ingredients for people who rely on feeding tubes with the relaunch of its PediaSure Harvest and the launch of Ensure Harvest products. The Harvest products are made with organic fruits and vegetables, including pureed mango, spinach, pumpkin, banana, and carrot juice concentrate. Harvest can be used as sole-source nutrition or as a supplement to meet daily nutrition requirements.

Key Segments Covered

Form

Dry Soy Protein Hydrolysate

Liquid Soy Protein Hydrolysate

Application

Soy Protein Hydrolysate for Functional Foods

Soy Protein Hydrolysate for Bakery & Confectionery

Soy Protein Hydrolysate for Pharmaceuticals

Soy Protein Hydrolysate for Cosmetics & Personal Care

Soy Protein Hydrolysate for Fertilizers

Soy Protein Hydrolysate for Other Applications

Function

Soy Protein Hydrolysate as Nutrients

Soy Protein Hydrolysate as Emulsifiers

Soy Protein Hydrolysate as Fat & Water Absorbents

Soy Protein Hydrolysate as Texturants

Soy Protein Hydrolysate for Other Functions

