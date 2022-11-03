The Global Market For Motion Control Is Envisaged To Account For US$ 30.5 Bn By 2031

A recently published report by Fact.MR reveals that the global motion control market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2021-2031. According to the report, the market is positioned to reach a value of US$ 30.5 Bn by the end of the forthcoming decade.

Historically, the industry grew at approximately 4% CAGR, reaching US$ 18.6 Bn by the end of the 2016-2020 period. During the COVID-19 pandemic, demand contracted significantly, as global manufacturing output across major end use industries such as automotive and metal cutting declined significantly during H1 2020. By 2021, the motion control market is poised to reach US$ 19.5 Bn.

A recent trend across multiple end use industries is the increasing adoption of the collaborative robots equipped with smart actuators. As the need for conveyor applications arises, adoption of the independently controlled motion systems and leading motion technology continues to witness a robust demand. With increasing adoption of motion controllers equipped with intelligent motion technology alerts, the market is expected to witness a substantial incline in the future.

Download Free Sample Copy of this Reporthttps://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=335

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

AC servo segment to account for US$ 2.4 Bn in value by 2026

Machinery to be the leading application segment, surpassing US$ 1.3 Bn by 2021

Metal cutting to represent the highest revenue growth, accounting for over US$ 2 Bn by 2031

Computer numerical control segment to touch market value of almost US$ 4 Bn by 2026

North America to register a CAGR of 5% in the motion control market until 2031

Europe likely to contribute 1/4th of global motion control market revenue until 2031

Asia to emerge as the fastest growing market, recording a CAGR of 5.3% through 2031

“With increased emphasis on precision based manufacturing, key industry verticals are leveraging advanced motion control systems to achieve economy in production operations by reducing equipment maintenance costs,” remarks the Fact.MR analyst.

How do Motion Control Growth Prospects Appear across North America?

With the focus on modernizing America’s airport infrastructure, the demand for conveyor systems along with motion controllers is projected to bolster across the country. In April 2021, the U.S. Government announced its plans to invest US$ 25 billion into Airport Infrastructure, by virtue of the new American Jobs Plan unveiled by President Joe Biden.

Moreover, the gaming industry in the region is continuously evolving in line with the latest technologies such as augmented reality and virtual reality, to capture the attention and imagination of gamers across the globe. This is augmenting the growth of the market for motion control. As per Fact.MR, the North American market is poised to accelerate at a CAGR of 5% through 2031.

Category-wise Insights

Why are AC Servo Motion Control Devices Becoming Popular?

On the basis of component type, the AC servo segment is expected to represent significant revenue growth owing to various factors like low noise, constant speed, high efficiency, and speed. The segment is projected to account for a value of over US$ 2.4 Bn by 2026, opening various opportunities for the key players.

In April 2020, Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc. announced the release of its next-generation MELSERVO-J5 Series of AC servo motors, amplifiers, and motion control units. The MELSERVO-J5 Series brings performance, reliability, flexibility, and efficiency to a wide range of industries. By 2031, the segment is likely to surge at over 4% CAGR.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=335

Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players in the market include YASKAWA Electric Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd Schneider Electric S.E, Moog Inc. and Parker-Hannifin Corp., among others.

Competition in the global motion control market is expected to rise, with players focusing on gaining a competitive advantage and increasing their market foothold. Key players involved in the market are rigorously investing in the development and launches of new products to gain a competitive advantage and expand their consumer base.

In January 2021, Microsoft Corporation announced the launch of Pulse Red wireless controllers that can run on multiple devices to switch between Xbox consoles, PCs, and Android devices without having to repeat the setup process every time. The controller remembers multiple devices for quick and seamless switches between previously connected devices

In April 2021, Performance Motion Devices, Inc. (PMD) announced the launch of their new ION/CME N-Series Digital Drives, new members of the ION Digital Drive family that provide high-performance motion control, network connectivity, and amplification.

In January 2021, Microsoft Corporation announced the launch of Pulse Red wireless controllers that can run on multiple devices to switch between Xbox consoles, PCs, and Android devices without having to repeat the setup process every time.

In April 2021, Performance Motion Devices, Inc. (PMD) announced the launch of their new ION/CME N-Series Digital Drives, new members of the ION Digital Drive family that provide high-performance motion control, network connectivity, and amplification.

Key Segments Covered

Component Type

Motion Controllers

AC Drives

AC Servo Motors

Sensors & Feedback Services

Actuator & Mechanical Systems

Others

End Use

Food & Beverage

Plastics & Rubbers

Electrical & Electronics

Paper & Printing

Fabricated Metal Manufacturing

Packaging & Labelling

Automotive

Construction

Machinery

Other End Uses

Technology Type

Computer Numerical Control

General Motion Control

Application

Metal Cutting

Metal Forming

Material Handling Equipment

Robotics

Semiconductor Machinery

Rubber & Plastics

Machinery

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at –https://www.factmr.com/checkout/335

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com