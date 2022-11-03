Sales of Central Nervous System (CNS) Therapeutics Are Projected To Rise At A Steady CAGR of 4.9% By 2026

The CNS therapeutics market stands at a valuation of US$ 116.7 Bn in 2022, and is expected to reach US$ 142.1 Bn by the end of 2026. CNS drug sales are projected to rise at a steady CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2026.

Revenue from CNS drug sales in the United States is projected to be valued at US$ 36.1 Bn by the end of 2026.

CNS drug companies are focusing on launching new drugs to expand their product portfolio and increase their sales amidst rising demand for CNS therapeutics on a global level. Rising prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases will also propel demand for brain therapeutics on a global scale.