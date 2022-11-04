Lithium Carbonate (Li2CO3) Market Has Witnessed Rapid Growth At A CAGR of 11.1% Over 2030

The global lithium carbonate (Li2CO3) market has witnessed rapid growth at a CAGR of 11.1% over the past half-decade. However, due to the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19, battery production has taken a hit and has cascaded the effect to the lithium carbonate market.

The market has reopened in a few regions such as Europe and East Asia, but the demand for lithium carbonate has not seen a significant rise. However, on the brighter side, the market is set to reach its original pace by the 2nd quarter of 2021, and global demand is set to gain pace and witness an uptake at a CAGR of nearly 11% during the forecast period (2020-2030).

Key Takeaways from Lithium Carbonate Market Study

The global lithium carbonate market is anticipated to create a value opportunity of around US$ 3.9 Bn during the forecast period, adding 2.8X more value as compared to 2020.

Li-Ion battery application is set to dominate market revenue in the year 2020, and is expected to gain 700 BPS in its market share by the year 2030 over 2020.

The pharmaceuticals segment is anticipated to lose around 150 BPS during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

East Asia holds a leading share in the global lithium carbonate market space, of which, China has a majority of the market demand.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected most industries around the world. The main end-use industries of lithium carbonate are automotive and pharmaceuticals, which have been affected too due to lockdowns and various restrictions, resulting in decreased demand for lithium carbonate in 2020.

“The global lithium carbonate industry is its initial lifecycle, post which, greater potential is set to be unveiled during the mentioned forecast period through 2030,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

Prominent Key Players Of The Lithium Carbonate Market Survey Report:

Albemarle

American Elements

European Lithium Ltd.

Leverton

Livent

Nemaska Lithium

Orocobre limited

The report covers following Lithium Carbonate Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Lithium Carbonate market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Lithium Carbonate

Latest industry Analysis on Lithium Carbonate Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Lithium Carbonate Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Lithium Carbonate demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Lithium Carbonate major players

Lithium Carbonate Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Lithium Carbonate demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Lithium Carbonate Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the lithium carbonate market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of purity, grade, application, and key regions.

Purity

98.5% – 99.4%

99.5% – 99.8%

99.9%

Grade

High Purity

Battery

Pharmaceutical

Application

Li-ion batteries

Glass & Ceramics

Cement Manufacturing

Aluminum Production

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Questionnaire answered in the Lithium Carbonate Market report include:

How the market for Lithium Carbonate has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Lithium Carbonate on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Lithium Carbonate?

Why the consumption of Lithium Carbonate highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

