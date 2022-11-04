Global consumption of polyethylene furanoate is predicted to increase at a robust CAGR of 8.3% through 2032. As such, the global polyethylene furanoate (PEF) market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 76.7 million by 2032, up from US$ 32.7 million at the end of 2021.

Demand for polyethylene furanoate fibers is projected to increase at a high CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2032, attributed to their growing usage for packaging purposes in various industries.

Prominent Key Players Of The Polyethylene Furanoate Market Survey Report:

Avantium N.V.

AVA Biochem AG

Corbion

Swicofil AG

TOYOBO CO., LTD.

The Coca-Cola Company

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

WIFAG-Polytype Holding AG

Gevo, Inc.

Toray Industries Inc.

Key Segments Covered in Polyethylene Furanoate Industry Research

Polyethylene Furanoate Market by Type : Plant-based Polyethylene Furanoate Bio-based Polyethylene Furanoate Others

Polyethylene Furanoate Market by Application : Fibers Bottles Films

Polyethylene Furanoate Market by Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



