MEA Hip and Knee Reconstruction Devices Market Study by Price, Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis by 2028

MEA Hip and Knee Reconstruction Devices Industry Overview

The MEA Hip and Knee Reconstruction Devices Market size is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2028. Physical inactivity due to sedentary lifestyle fueling obesity and lifestyle disorder prevalence are key drivers for the market. According to the NCBI, as of October 2018, in Saudi Arabia, the prevalence of obesity was 24.1% in women and 33.5% in men. It also stated that none to low-level physical activity was observed in 46% of men and 75.1% of women. Excess weight stresses the weight-bearing joints, like the hips and knees, which leads to pain in these joints and other ailments. People who are obese are more likely to develop osteoarthritis than those who are not.

The market participants are also affected by COVID-19. For instance, Medtronic reported a 44.0% drop in its quarterly income as compared to the previous year. The major reason behind this was the postponement of many surgical procedures. However, with easing lockdown restrictions, vaccination, and resumption of elective surgeries the market is expected to pick up the pace in the next two years.

MEA Hip and Knee Reconstruction Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the MEA hip and knee reconstruction devices market based on joint type, technique, and country:

Based on the Joint Type Insights, the market is segmented into Hip and Knee.

The knee segment dominated the market for hip and knee reconstruction devices and accounted for the largest revenue share of 63.4% in 2020. The segment is anticipated to grow well over the forecast period owing to an increasing number of knee surgeries.

The hip segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period owing to rising number of hip fractures and demand for hip replacement

Based on the Technique Insights, the market is segmented into Joint Replacement, Osteotomy, Arthroscopy, Resurfacing, Arthrodesis and Others.

The joint replacement segment dominated the MEA hip and knee reconstruction devices market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 70.3% in 2020. The segment is expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period owing to capital-intensive devices and large procedural volume resulting in the highest revenue generation.

Key Companies Profile

Vendors are investing in product launches, geographical expansions, collaborative agreements, and acquisitions, to sustain in the market for hip and knee reconstruction devices. The market is expected to become highly competitive as companies are investing to penetrate more in the market.

Some prominent players in the MEA Hip and Knee Reconstruction Devices market include

DJO, LLC

Smith + Nephew

Zimmer Biomet

Braun Melsungen AG

Conmed Corporation

DePuy Synthes

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Arthrex, Inc.

