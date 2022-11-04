PPG Biosensors Market to Expand at a CAGR of 12.1% During the Forecast Period 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 04, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

PPG Biosensors Industry Overview

The global PPG Biosensors Market size is expected to reach USD 839.3 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2021 to 2028. An increasing number of cardiovascular disorders, the impact of COVID-19, the surge in adoption of smart wearables, and technological advancements are the key driving factors for the market.

The increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases across the globe is anticipated to drive the market. For instance, according to the American Heart Association, almost 17.0 million people die each year as a result of cardiac abnormalities, and this figure is expected to rise to 23 million by 2030. PPG typically measures blood pressure, oxygen saturation, and cardiac output through a series of waves and peak detection. Thus, the rising number of CVDs is expected to boost the demand for PPG biosensors, which is expected to lead to considerable market growth over the forecast period.

The increasing adoption of wearable healthcare devices in developing economies is expected to drive the market. Fit bits, pulse oximeters, smartwatches, and other wearable healthcare systems are incorporated with optical sensors to provide real-time patient health tracking solutions.

PPG Biosensors Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global PPG biosensors market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Pulse Oximeters, Smart Watches, Smart Wrist Bands and Other Products.

The smartwatches segment dominated the market for PPG biosensors and held the largest revenue share of 41.9% in 2020. The segment is expected to witness a considerable growth rate over the forecast period.

segment dominated the market for PPG biosensors and held the largest revenue share of 41.9% in 2020. The segment is expected to witness a considerable growth rate over the forecast period. The pulse oximeterssegment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate in the market for PPG biosensors over the forecast period. The primary application of dual-wavelength PPG is pulse oximetry, which calculates arterial Oxygen Saturation (SpO2) noninvasively.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Heart Rate Monitoring, Blood-oxygen Saturation, Blood Pressure and Other Applications.

The heart rate monitoring segment dominated the market for PPG biosensors and held the largest revenue share of 39.9% in 2020 and is anticipated to witness a considerable growth rate over the forecast period.

The blood-oxygen saturation segment is anticipated to witness a considerable growth rate in the market for PPG biosensors over the forecast period.

PPG Biosensors Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The key players have been implementing various expansion strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions and new product launches, to strengthen their market share.

Some prominent players in the global PPG Biosensors market include

Valencell, Inc.

Maxim Integrated

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Silicon Laboratories

Mediatek

ams AG

