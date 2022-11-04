Organic Chocolate Confectionery Market Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2022 – 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 04, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Organic Chocolate Confectionery Industry Overview

The global Organic Chocolate Confectionery Market size is expected to reach USD 1,397.6 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing preference for organic food products is a major factor contributing to the growth of the market. Rapid consumerism and rising disposable income levels are bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, several market players have introduced strategies for branding their chocolate confectionery in novel ways, such as organic versions.

This has also resulted in the growing consumption of these items, especially dark chocolate. The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. A large number of consumers prefer buying organic chocolate confectioneries from hypermarkets & supermarkets due to the shopping experience offered by these stores. Physical verification of these items, as well as expert assistance, is a significant factor in the development of this distribution channel.

The milk chocolate segment accounted for the largest share of the global revenue in 2020. Milk chocolate bars are becoming increasingly common in cooking and baking. Milk chocolate is a popular ingredient in a variety of cakes, pastries, and confections. It has a creamier texture and flavor than other chocolate varieties, thus, it is preferred over other chocolate varieties. The market is fragmented in nature, with the presence of a large number of global and regional players.

Organic Chocolate Confectionery Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global organic chocolate confectionery market on the basis of product, type, distribution, channel, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Boxed, Molded Bars, Chips & Bites and Truffles & Cups.

The boxed segment accounted for the highest revenue share of more than 62% in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2028.

The chips & bite segment is projected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Consumers in developed countries, such as the U.S., are opting for organic chocolate confectionery bites to limit their confectionery consumption; thus, increasing interest in reducing the portion size has opened up growth opportunities for the manufacturers to innovate in Smaller Stock-Keeping Units (SKUs).

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Milk, Dark and White.

The organic milk type segment accounted for the highest revenue share of over 59% in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a steady CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The use of milk chocolate bars has become extremely popular in cooking and baking.

The organic dark chocolate confectionery segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. The worldwide movement of veganism has had a major impact on the adoption of these products. Moreover, due to their ease of use and availability, these variants have become extremely common in recent years.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online and Others.

The supermarkets/hypermarkets distribution channel segment accounted for a revenue share of more than 51% in 2020. Because of the shopping experience provided by these stores, many customers prefer to purchase organic chocolate confectionery from hypermarkets and supermarkets.

The online segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2028. The segment includes e-commerce sites and company websites.

Organic Chocolate Confectionery Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central and South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The global market is characterized by the presence of a few well-established companies and several small- and medium-scale companies. Mergers and acquisitions are one of the key strategic initiatives adopted by the market players.

Some prominent players in the global Organic Chocolate Confectionery market include

Pascha Chocolate Co.

Theo Chocolate, Inc.

Rococo Chocolates London Ltd.

Pana Organic

Original Beans

Doisy And Dam

Green and Black’s

Lake Champlain Chocolates

Love Cocoa

Daylesford Organic Ltd.

K’UL CHOCOLATE

Seed & Bean

Taza Chocolate

Alter Eco

Equal Exchange Coop.

