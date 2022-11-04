Supply Chain Planning Software Market Analysis 2022-2030 and Key Business Strategies of Key Vendors

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-nov 04 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Supply Chain Planning Software Market is expected to reach USD 30.8 billion by 2030 from USD 19.5 billion in 2021. The global supply chain planning software market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Supply chain planning software gives tools to help format and prepare the extraordinary components of a grant chain. Supply chain planning software lets in businesses to streamline and speed up supply chain tactics by using detecting provide chain troubles and forecasting supply and demand from customers. Common performance inside these equipment consists of supply chain simulations, Gantt charts for design views, and dashboards to analyze cutting-edge furnish and demand. Supply chain planning software program is often carried out within the stack of other a number provide chain administration tools, such as supply chain visibility software and provider relationship management software.

Global Supply Chain Planning Software Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global supply chain planning software market based on component, type, deployment mode, end users, and vertical at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Supply Chain Planning Software Market Analysis, by Component

Solution

Services

Global Supply Chain Planning Software Market Analysis, by Type

Transportation Management System

Warehouse Management System

Sourcing & Procurement

Supply Chain Planning

Manufacturing Execution System

Global Supply Chain Planning Software Market Analysis, by Deployment Mode

ON-PREMISE

ON-DEMAND/CLOUD-BASED

Global Supply Chain Planning Software Market Analysis, by End Users

Small & Medium Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global Supply Chain Planning Software Market Analysis, by Vertical

Retail & Consumer Goods

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing

Food & Beverages

Transportation & Logistics

Automotive

Global Supply Chain Planning Software Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Supply Chain Planning Software Market Analysis, by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global Supply Chain Planning Software Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a detailed analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies Supply Chain Planning Software revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Supply Chain Planning Software revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Supply Chain Planning Software sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Supply Chain Planning Software Manufacturers –

Anaplan

SAP Integrated Business Planning

Board

IBM Planning Analytics with Watson

Netstock

Oracle SCM Cloud

RELEX Solutions

SONAR

GMDH Streamline

Magaya Supply Chain

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Supply Chain Planning Software Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Supply Chain Planning Software Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

