CVD Equipment Market Revenue Growth and Quantitative Analysis Till 2030

The global CVD equipment market was valued at USD 4.31 billion in 2020 to USD 6.92 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.01% from 2021 to 2027. The semiconductor industry is the driving force of technological developments and advancements. Significant growth is due to the rising demand of semiconductor materials in artificial intelligence (AI) programs, such as autonomous vehicles, IoT, and AI-driven electronics. The extensive use of semiconductors in electronic devices such as smartphones, flat-screen monitors & LED TVs, civil aerospace, and military systems is expected to propel the semiconductor industry’s demand. The industry is set to grow with a surge of needs such as long battery life, AI capabilities, and biometrics.

The CVD Equipment market is majorly driven by the growth in the semiconductor industry and fabrication plants. The market is expected to witness decent growth during the forecast period. Key factors propelling the development of the CVD Equipment market include growth in the semiconductor industry driven by artificial intelligence and the internet of things and increased investments for semiconductor equipment in recent years. Furthermore, the factors restraining the market’s growth include the harmful properties of gases used in CVD equipment and other substitute technologies. Additionally, the growing demand for autonomous vehicles is a key opportunity for the semiconductor industry.

The established presence of smartphones and tablets has been one of the major driving factors for the semiconductor industry. The impact for this driver is kept high for the next two to three years, owing to the rapid infrastructural development of this industry. Investments from the leading industry players and the growing semiconductor industry, due to autonomous vehicles, consumer electronics and Artificial Intelligence (AI), and IoT, among others, have fuelled the demand for the semiconductor industry, which in turn is driving the growth of CVD Equipment Market.

Global CVD Equipment Market Dynamics

Drivers: Growing Semiconductor Industry; IoT and AI

Semiconductors are decisive elements in electronic devices which act as driving forces for technological advancements and progress. With the ongoing technological advancements, consumers’ expectations are rising rapidly for electronic devices with better functionality, faster processing power, and higher storage capacity. This increase in demand for electronic devices is boosting the demand for semiconductors in applications such as consumer electronics and communication equipment, among others, which is driving the market for CVD equipment.

IoT allows users to reach in-depth automation, helps analyze and integrate systems, and improves accuracy in applications such as smart cities, smart grids, and wearables. With the increasing requirement for improved customer engagement, optimized technology, reduced resource wastage, and enhanced data collection, IoT has emerged as one of the major systems in recent years. This emergence of IoT has led to the development of embedded technologies for the digital world to facilitate communication, sensing, or interaction with the physical world. With the increasing penetration of smartphones and the ongoing digitization in India, Malaysia, Peru, South Africa, and Egypt, the IoT is expected to impact the population profoundly.

Restraints: Poisonous properties of gases used in CVD equipment

Chemical Vapour Deposition (CVD) uses one or more volatile precursors to produce thin films on the substrate surface. The typical process involves using reaction chambers where reaction gases in the form of hydrochloric acid, silane, dichlorosilane, phosphine, and diborane, among others, are produced depending on the processes involved are not only harmful to the operator but also for the environment. Additionally, the CVD precursors can be highly toxic, such as (Ni(CO)4), explosive (B2H6), or corrosive (SiCl4). The by-products of CVD reactions can also be hazardous (CO, H2, or HF). The prolonged exposure to such volatile compounds and gases acts as a restraint to the growth of the chemical vapor deposition market.

Opportunities: Growth in Autonomous Vehicles

Semiconductor technology, a booming market for manufacturers, has incorporated the automotive segment as one of its use cases. Among new innovations in the automotive sector, semiconductor technology has played a significant role in developing new vehicles with enhanced technology such as graphic processing units and new application processors, sensors, DRAM, and NAND flash. With a high growth rate in automotive vehicles and growing expectations from the consumer side, improved technological innovations have taken a front seat, thus, including semiconductor chips and IC’s for better use. The demand for these chips and memory creates an urge for better quality waffles, increasing the demand for CVD equipment.

With the advent of the technological revolution in the automotive sector, the development of vehicles with better and enhanced technologies such as vehicle electrification, increased connectivity, autonomous driving, and shared mobility services has increased in recent years. With increasing complexity in manufacturing cars and growing demand for better quality services, the involvement of semiconductors in the automotive sector has increased rapidly. The idea behind connected cars involves the use of multiple wired and wireless sensors and combining them with analog semiconductors to make them semi-autonomous or fully autonomous. These competencies include Advanced Driver Assisted Systems (ADAS), which prevents vehicles from colliding, gives a blind-spot warning and provides infotainment and telecommunication options.

Scope of the Report

The study categorizes the CVD equipment market based on memory, technology, and regions.

By Memory

DRAM

NAND

Others

By Technology

Plasma Enhanced (PE) CVD

Low Pressure (LP) CVD

Metal-Organic (MO) CVD

Atmospheric Pressure (AP) CVD

Others

By Region

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

NAND, by Memory, is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period

The global CVD equipment market has been segmented into DRAM, NAND, and Others based on memory. By memory, NAND is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 16.16% forecast for 2021-2027, whereas DRAM had the highest revenue share of 43.08% in 2020.

Dynamic Random-Access Memory (DRAM), a sub-segment of RAM, is used for storing data in an integrated circuit. The term dynamic shows that the memory must be constantly revived (reenergized) or lose the data stored on it. It stores bits of data in a storage cell which consists of a capacitor and a transistor. One of the possible advantages of DRAM memory is that it has a simple memory cell structure and is relatively cheaper than another alternative type of memory. Compared to Static RAM, it has lower leakage from capacitors but operates at a slower speed than the former. Since DRAM is a volatile memory, it needs the power to operate, which is a possible disadvantage.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the CVD equipment market

Based on region, the global CVD equipment market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific has a growth rate of 7.42% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

The Asia-Pacific market is witnessing a range of developments in the field of semiconductor equipment. South Korea is one of the biggest markets in the Asia-Pacific region with significant demand for semiconductor equipment and covers ~40% of the total market. Asia-Pacific is a hub for electronic gadgets, with millions of them being produced every year either for consumption in its locale or for export purposes. The Asia-Pacific region, which mainly includes developing nations, has reduced the costs of manufacturing and designing compared to North America. Along with the increasing electronics market, these two factors are drivers for the growth of the semiconductor equipment market in this part of the world. China occupied the third-largest market share in the Asia-Pacific semiconductor equipment market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.54% during the forecast period. The primary reason is the emergence of IC design over Packaging & Testing. However, Japan has always been one of the leading regions when it comes to developments in technology. This is primarily because of its refined communications infrastructure.

Key Market Players

The global CVD equipment market is fragmented into a few major players and other local, small, and mid-sized manufacturers/providers; they are Lam Research Corporation, Applied Materials Inc., Tokyo Electron Limited, CVD Equipment Corporation, IHI Corporation, ASM International, Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc., Jusung Engineering Co. Ltd., Aixtron, Veeco Instruments Inc. and UlVAC Inc.