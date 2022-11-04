Deep Fryer Market Share 2022 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Outlook 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-04 — /EPR Network/ —

The global deep fryer market was valued at USD 510.5 million in 2020 to USD 651.87 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2021 to 2027. Frying is one of the popular cooking processes in the food sector. Deep fry cooks food faster, more even, and imparts tenderness. A large number of economical potential lies in the development of improved and innovative deep fryers. New frying technology is evolving that includes improving oil quality, process automation, and reusing oil.

Rapid growth in the foodservice industry is growing the global market of the deep fryer. Hectic lifestyles have resulted in the change of consumer’s eating habits. Some of the appetizers include French fries, onion rings, cheesecakes, fried fish sticks, scotch eggs, fried chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, & cutlets, and fried zucchini disks, potato chips, banana & pineapple cakes, and doughnuts are deeply fried. The wide acceptance of appetizers has increased the demand for deep fryers, especially in commercial applications. Additionally, an increase in experimentation & innovations in varieties of cuisines coupled with growth in the gastronomy industry augments the deep fryer market expansion in the upcoming years. The formation of dangerous and toxic compounds such as acrylamide can be linked to frying food in very hot oil. Acrylamide is often formed in particular food such as meat, owing to very high-heat cooking methods, for instance, deep frying.

Global Deep Fryer Market Dynamics

Drivers: Growth of the hospitality industry

The rapid growth of the hospitality industry is expected to be the primary driver for developing the global deep fryer market. Busy lifestyles lead to changes in the eating habits of the majority of the worldwide population. This leads to an increase in demand for ready-to-eat food products, which fuels the number of hotels and restaurants; thereby, boosting the market growth. In addition, an increase in experimentation & innovations in a variety of cuisines coupled with growth in the gastronomy industry augments the market expansion in the upcoming years.

Restraints: Availability of substitute products

The deep fryer market faces high challenges from products such as air fryers. The consumer preference in the developed regions is evolving and shifting toward low-calorie and less oil food products. Consuming deep-fried products often results in the heart diseases such as heart attacks, obesity, strokes, colon cancers, diabetes, and others. Furthermore, deep fryers require a substantial level of cleanliness and maintenance around the surrounding areas. In addition, deep-frying destroys essential nutrients, including vitamins and minerals, in the food. As a result, consumers are now shifting toward healthier options. Owing to change in consumer perceptions and desires, leading players in the industry are now introducing low-oil fryers, commonly known as air fryers. Air fryers use heated air enriched with very fine droplets of oil used to remove the moisture from the food. As a result, air-fried food is similar to deep-fried food, though with significantly lower fat levels. The availability of alternative healthier options for deep fryers is expected to hamper the deep fryer market growth.

Opportunities: Increase in opportunities for engaged stakeholders in developing countries

The global deep fryer market is expected to witness significant growth in countries such as China, Japan, and India. This is attributed to the expansion of the HORECA segment, rise in awareness regarding products, and surge in expenditure on household products. Furthermore, an upsurge in the adoption of smart fryers by tech-savvy consumers in developing economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers in the near future.

Scope of the Report

The study categorizes the deep fryer market based on sales channel, end user, and regions.

By Sales Channel

Offline

Online

By End User

Residential

Commercial

By Region

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Commercial, by the end user, is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period

Based on the end user, the global market has been segmented into residential and commercial. The commercial segment leads in the deep fryer market share due to the high adoption rate of deep fryers in hotels, restaurants, cafes (HORECA), and the quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry. It has a market revenue of 76.6%. It has a growth rate of 2.8%. However, deep fryer for the residential segment is gaining traction with the launch of deep fryers, especially for the residential segment.

The commercial segment of the global deep fryer market includes HORECA and quick-service restaurants. The demand for deep fryers from the retail segment is high; however, with changes in consumer preferences, commercial players are expected to move toward the usage of air fryers. An increase in popularity of fast-food restaurants, also known as quick-service restaurants (QSRs), drives the growth of the deep fryer market. North America and Asia-Pacific are among the largest consumers of fast food and beverages, owing to the presence of a large population base and surge in the number of QSRs such as McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, Subway, and Dunkin’ Donuts, which contribute toward the market growth from the commercial use of the deep fryer market.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the deep fryer market

On the basis of region, the global deep fryer market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia Pacific leads with the highest CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period, owing to the expansion of the foodservice industry in the region. A rise in industrialization has increased the disposable income and thus the spending capability of consumers. Growth in the trend of premium products, including deep fryers, has forced the companies to offer advanced products at an affordable price to penetrate deeper into the market.

After the Asia Pacific, Europe had the largest market share of 27.8 in 2020. The Europe deep fryer industry is being tagged as a matured market. Product innovation is, therefore, a key differentiator. Manufacturers are adopting the practice of meeting the requirements of their health-oriented customers and strategizing on launching convenience formats of most deep fryers. Some European countries, such as the UK, Germany, France, and Italy, witness a higher rate of fried products consumption resulting in high demand for deep fryers in the Europe region.

Key Market Players

The global deep fryer market is fragmented into a few major players; some are local, small, and mid-sized players. The major players in the deep fryer market are AB Electrolux, Ali Group Srl, Breville Group, Fagor Industrial, Groupe SEB, Henny Penny, Newell Brands, Taurus Group TTK Prestige Ltd., Welbilt, Inc. These players have generated the maximum market revenue share in 2020.