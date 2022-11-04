Fire Safety Systems Market to Reflect a Holistic Expansion during 2022–2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-04 — /EPR Network/ —

The global fire safety systems market was valued at USD 10.89 billion in 2020 to USD 18.06 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2027. With the improvement of the sensors’ capabilities and communication channel technology, IoT devices are present in the industries, and residential spaces have boosted the adoption of new-tech fire safety solutions. Therefore, the global fire safety systems market (hereafter, referred to as the market studied) is experiencing a high demand for connected and advanced products that integrate with both the new and legacy systems.

Increasing awareness about fire protection systems and the benefits of better technology for fire prevention are driving the market’s growth. In developed nations, such as the United States and Germany, investments tend to be associated with modernization, retrofits, or replacement projects. Whereas China, India, and other developing countries are undergoing rapid growth, spurring investments in grassroots projects. There was a vibrant growth in construction activities worldwide during the last decade, especially in high-rise buildings. Due to its peculiar nature, fire in residential and high-rise buildings becomes more complex. The salvaging operations become more complicated, sometimes resulting in many deaths and massive property losses.

The awareness of fire safety was not very forthcoming. Owing to evolving safety policies and regulations applicable to various industries, especially regarding the construction of assets, the fire safety industry continues to introduce new product offerings, contributing to product turnover and attracting new demand. It is a statutory requirement to carry out fire evacuation drills in all residential and commercial spaces at least twice a year in many cities. Further, apart from the recently increasing demand from the residential sector, there is a continuous demand from the industrial sector, especially in several process industries, such as power generation, water and wastewater, food manufacturing, metal and mining, paper and pulp, and textile manufacturing amongst others. Safety regulations regarding the industrial sector are also making it mandatory for the industries to install efficient fire safety systems in their plants and factories.

Global Fire Safety Systems Market Dynamics

Drivers: Stringent Government Regulations and Mandates

Implementing unified building codes in various developed and developing countries across all end-user segments, mandated by local authorities, has pushed the demand for fire safety systems. Most jurisdictions within many developed and emerging countries have a set of minimum building standards, including fire regulations, designed to protect life and property. These building codes have helped commercial stock buildings with extinguishers and fire sprinkler systems and residential homes with smoke detectors.

For instance, India published the third edition of NBC in 2016, incorporating the latest developments in construction activities in the country. The main objective of NBC is to stipulate measures that may provide a degree of safety from fire accidents. The code orders upon compliance with minimum standards of fire safety necessary for building occupants and users. To ensure fire protection equipment/installations comply with the laid down quality requirements, it is beneficial to use such equipment/installation duly certified under the BIS Certification Marks Scheme. Furthermore, the UK government recommends that all fire alarm and detection systems be installed and maintained under the relevant British Standard, i.e., BS 5839. Moreover, the UK fire alarm regulations state that all business premises must have an appropriate fire detection system.

Restraints: High Installation And Maintenance Costs of Fire Safety Systems

A smoke alarm system should be hardwired to the electrical panel by a qualified electrician, at a rate of USD 65 to USD 85 an hour, assuming two to three hours work for a total of USD 130 to USD 255. Fire sprinkler systems are usually installed by companies that specialize in design and installation. Labor is generally included in the USD 5 to USD 6 per sq. ft. cost of installation. The fire extinguisher costs vary according to the requirement. A single-use home fire extinguisher, capable of fighting A, B, or C type fires, charges USD 15-USD 20. For example, Home Depot sells the Kidde single-use fire extinguisher for USD 18. Miscellaneous fees include extended warranties, which take effect after the original warranty has expired. A budget of about 10% of the total project is expensed on an annual basis. Some cities and towns need permits before an alarm system can be installed. These permits often come with negligible fees.

Scope of the Report

The study categorizes the fire safety systems market based on product type, technology, end user, and regions.

By Product Type (Sales, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Fire Detectors

Fire Suppression

By Technology (Sales, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Passive

Active

By End User (Sales, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Commercial

Industrial

Educational

Residential

By Region (Sales, USD Million, 2017-2027)

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Active, by technology, is accounted for the largest market share

Based on the Product Type, the global fire safety systems market has been segmented into Passive and Active. Active is accounted largest market revenue share in 2020 and has a market share of 81.54%. Active fire safety systems involve some action to stop a fire. Some of these systems are automatic, such as a water sprinkler system, and some are manual, like a fire extinguisher, fire alarms, smoke detectors, and even firefighters, all considered active fire safety systems. Active protection is done through fire alarms, sprinklers, fire extinguishers, standpipe systems, and smoke extraction that can help to contain the fire, protect property and life. These systems require automation to work efficiently so that when fire and smoke are detected in a facility, a fire alarm alerts those who are inside the building. Sprinkler systems and fire extinguishers can reduce the fire until firefighters have a chance to intervene. Like roof hatches or mechanical smoke extraction by fans and smoke ducts, systems for smoke extraction can extend the time or prevent flashover. They also assure an acceptable level of smoke for evacuation.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the fire safety systems market

Based on region, the global fire safety systems market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific has a growth rate of 9.2% and a revenue share of 28.92% globally during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific fire safety systems market is analyzed across Japan, China, India, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. These countries offer lucrative opportunities for players operating in the fire safety systems market.

China has been witnessing significant expansions of industries and manufacturing factories. The country is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth, owing to the increased investments and spending on developing the infrastructure for surveillance. Instances, like the plant explosion in China’s Jiangsu province, in March 2019, have highlighted the need for fire safety systems. This explosion is the second deadly blast in the province. Beijing has begun a nationwide industrial safety inspection campaign intending to prevent these incidents, thereby driving the market’s growth. In recent years, the Ministry of Emergency Management has identified that the deadly fires have killed an average of more than ten people frequently due to a lack of fire control facilities in rental housing units. The ministry has urged local departments to reinforce fire safety inspections in rental housing units and businesses near campuses, such as internet cafes, game rooms, and hotels.

Key Market Players

The global fire safety systems market is fragmented into a few major players include Johnson Controls International PLC, Honeywell International Inc., Gentex Corporation, United Technologies Corporation, Siemens AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Halma PLC, Hochiki Corporation, Viking Group Inc., Victaulic Co., Fike Corporation, and Securiton AG.