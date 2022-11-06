Demand For Projector Lamp Is Expected To Cultivate By More Than 8% CAGR By 2028

The projector lamps market analysis, which shows that global demand is expected to enjoy year-on-year (YoY) growth of 5.5%. The projector lamps market size in 2021 will total a valuation of around US$ 2 Bn. LED projector lamps housing is likely to portray a positive growth rate of little over 6.5% and metal halide lamps are expected to witness a YoY growth of 5.2% by the end of fiscal year 2021.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global projector lamps market is set to surge at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period

East Asia is set to experience leading growth over other regions such as North America and Europe, with an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 670 Mn through 2031.

Metal halide projector lamps are estimated to accounted for more than 65% of global demand, but lose 171 BPS owing to increasing demand for LED projector lamps.

The residential end user segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% and be valued at US$ 535 Mn by 2031.

The OEMs segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8% be valued at US$ 3.5 Bn at the end of the decade.

“Sales of metal halide lamps is mounting due to widening digitalization across the globe, which will further drive demand for projectors,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Winning Strategy

Prominent manufacturers across the globe strive for technological development in lamps in order to increase their lifespan and brightness with low noise and heat. Players are also strengthening their online sales and distribution networks to expand their reach globally.