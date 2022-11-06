Demand For Projector Lamp Is Expected To Cultivate By More Than 8% CAGR By 2028

Posted on 2022-11-06 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Projector Lamps Market Analysis Report By Lamp Type (Metal Halide Lamps, LED Lamps, Lasers), By Projector Type (Liquid Crystal Display Projectors, DLP Projectors), By Lumen Count (3600-6500, 6500-9000, Above 9000 Lumens), By Rated Lifetime, By End User – Regional Forecast to 2028

The projector lamps market analysis, which shows that global demand is expected to enjoy year-on-year (YoY) growth of 5.5%. The projector lamps market size in 2021 will total a valuation of around US$ 2 Bn. LED projector lamps housing is likely to portray a positive growth rate of little over 6.5% and metal halide lamps are expected to witness a YoY growth of 5.2% by the end of fiscal year 2021.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global projector lamps market is set to surge at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period
  • East Asia is set to experience leading growth over other regions such as North America and Europe, with an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 670 Mn through 2031.
  • Metal halide projector lamps are estimated to accounted for more than 65% of global demand, but lose 171 BPS owing to increasing demand for LED projector lamps.
  • The residential end user segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% and be valued at US$ 535 Mn by 2031.
  • The OEMs segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8% be valued at US$ 3.5 Bn at the end of the decade.

“Sales of metal halide lamps is mounting due to widening digitalization across the globe, which will further drive demand for projectors,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Winning Strategy

Prominent manufacturers across the globe strive for technological development in lamps in order to increase their lifespan and brightness with low noise and heat. Players are also strengthening their online sales and distribution networks to expand their reach globally.

Prominent Key Players Of The Projector Lamps Market Survey Report:

  • Mitsubishi
  • Sharp NEC
  • Panasonic Corporation
  •  Samsung Corporation
  •  Sanyo
  • Sony Corporation
  • Toshiba
  • ViewSonic
  • Yokogawa Corporation
  • Acer Inc
  •  Casio
  • Fujitsu

Main Segments Covered in Projector Lamps Industry Analysis

  • By Lamp Type

    • Metal Halide Lamps
      • High-Intensity Discharge Lamps
      • Ultra-High-Performance Lamps
    • LED Lamps
    • Lasers
    • Hybrid

  • By Projector Type

    • LC – Liquid Crystal Display Projectors
    • DLP – Digital Light Processing Projectors
    • LCoS – Liquid Crystal on Silicon Projectors
    • Others

  • By Lumen Count

    • Below 3500 Lumens
    • 3600-6500 Lumens
    • 6500-9000 Lumens
    • Above 9000 Lumens

  • By Rated Lifetime

    • Below 5,000 hours
    • 5,000-20,000 hours
    • 20,000-30,000 hours
    • Above 30,000 hours

  • By End User

    • Residential
    • Commercial Projector Lamps for Business Application
      • Corporate Offices
      • Stage & Theatre and Projector Lamps for Cinema Halls
      • Game Zones
      • Academic & Research Institutions
      • Exhibition Centres
      • Others

  • By Sales Channel

    • OEMs
    • Aftermarket
      • Online Sales
        • Third Party Online
        • Direct to Customer
      • Modern Trade
      • Specialty Stores
      • Others

Questionnaire answered in the Projector Lamps Market report include:

  • How the market for Projector Lamps has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Projector Lamps on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Projector Lamps?
  • Why the consumption of Projector Lamps highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

What makes Fact.MR report stand out from others?

  • MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.). The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Projector Lamps market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.
  • Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Projector Lamps market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.
  • Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.
  • Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Projector Lamps market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Projector Lamps market.
  • Leverage: The Projector Lamps market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.
  • Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.
  • Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the Projector Lamps market.

