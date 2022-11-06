Global Lithium-ion Battery Market Report : Requirement of Battery-Operated Material-Handling Equipment Drives Growth

The li-ion battery market revenue totalled US$ 57.4 Bn for 2020, according to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Li-ion’s quality of being lightweight and the drop in the price for li-ion is driving the sales of the same.

In addition, the demand from electric vehicles will accelerate the sales of li-ion battery packs. Thus, the overall li-ion market is expected to reach US$ 75.3 Bn billion by 2031, witnessing a slow growth CAGR of 3% from 2021-31. in the forecast period 2021-2031.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ of Your Competitors, Download Report Sample :

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3120

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By type, lithium iron phosphate to hold highest share surpassing US$ 16 Bn

Automotive industry to be primary end user, accounting for almost 9 out of 10 sales

Lithium cobalt oxide battery packs to be valued at US$ 64.4 Bn by 2031-end

Pouch cells set to expand at a CAGR of 4.7%, gaining 271 BPS until 2031

Nominal voltage less than 12V to generate absolute opportunity worth US$ 8.9 Bn

U.S to account for 40% of the global li-ion battery pack market until 2031

Li-ion battery pack industry expected to register a CAGR around 3% throughout Asia.

“The global outbreak of COVID-19 will hamper the expansion of li-ion battery pack market for next couple of financial quarters. As the key end use businesses start operating on maximum capacity, the market will regain traction through 2031,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

As the li-ion battery pack market is consolidated with few players, manufacturers are forming partnerships with other players in order to introduce innovative solutions in the industry.

In March 2020, Toshiba Corporation announces that its SCiB lithium ion battery modules are compliant with Nippon Kaiji Kyokai’s guideline for protection of sea life.

In February 2021, Johnson Control announces the launch of its Lithium-Ion Risk Prevention System to provide an early warning battery failure in lithium-ion.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports :

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=3120

Key Companies Profiled :

LG Chem Ltd.

BYD Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.

Samsung SDI Co.

EnerSys

Hefei Guoxuan High-Tech Power Energy Co. Ltd.

Automotive Energy Supply Corporation

Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock Co. Ltd.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc.

Lithium Energy Japan Corporation

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Lithium Cobalt Oxide Battery Pack Lithium Magnesium Oxide Battery Pack Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Pack Lithium Nickle Manganese Cobalt Oxide Battery Pack Lithium Nickle Cobalt Aluminium Oxide Battery Pack Lithium Titanate Battery Pack

Cell Type Cylindrical Li-Ion Battery Pack Prismatic Li-Ion Battery Pack Pouch Li-Ion Battery Pack

Nominal Voltage Less than 12V Li-Ion Battery Pack 12V Li-Ion Battery Pack 24V Li-Ion Battery Pack More than 24V Li-Ion Battery Pack

Battery Capacity >20 kWh Li-Ion Battery Pack 30-60 kWh Li-Ion Battery Pack 60-80 kWh Li-Ion Battery Pack More than 80 kWh Li-Ion Battery Pack

End Use Automotive Li-Ion Battery Pack BEV PHEV HEV Consumer Electronics Li-Ion Battery Pack Laptops Digital Camera AIDC Others Medical Devices Li-Ion Battery Pack Industrial & Grid Energy Li-Ion Battery Pack



Get Free Access to this Report :

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/3120

Questionnaire answered in the Lithium-Ion Battery Pack Market report include:

How the market for Lithium-Ion Battery Pack has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Lithium-Ion Battery Pack on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Lithium-Ion Battery Pack?

Why the consumption of Lithium-Ion Battery Pack highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

What makes Fact.MR report stand out from others?

MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.) . The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Lithium-Ion Battery Pack market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.

. The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Lithium-Ion Battery Pack market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders. Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Lithium-Ion Battery Pack market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.

A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Lithium-Ion Battery Pack market, thus, making it different and special from other reports. Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.

The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period. Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Lithium-Ion Battery Pack market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Lithium-Ion Battery Pack market.

The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Lithium-Ion Battery Pack market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Lithium-Ion Battery Pack market. Leverage: The Lithium-Ion Battery Pack market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.

The Lithium-Ion Battery Pack market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon. Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.

Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information. Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the Lithium-Ion Battery Pack market.

For More Insights of Fact.MR Trending Report:-

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vacuum-excavator-companies-received-improved-demand-from-construction-sector-market-to-double-through-2031-301392932.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed . Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

21st floor , 136 Sejong-daero,

Seoul,100-768

South Korea

Phone: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com