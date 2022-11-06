Global Sand Washer Market Analysis Predicts Close To 5% CAGR Sales Increase By2031| Fact.MR

The global sand washer market analysis predicts close to 5% CAGR sales increase during 2021-2031, with high demand for spiral sand washers driving market expansion. Together, East Asia and South Asia & Oceania are projected to account for more than 50% market share through 2031.

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the sand washer market is anticipated to surpass US$ 900 Mn in 2021, and is poised to expand at a CAGR of close to 5% over the next ten years.

Global construction, mining, and electronics sectors are experiencing a surge owing to increasing population-led urbanization, and this, in turn, has reflected an increase in requirement for sand washers. The market in regions such as East Asia and South Asia & Oceania is growing at a high CAGR owing to the presence of more number of developing countries where newer construction projects are going on or yet to begin.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The sand washer market is anticipated to add 1.6X value by 2031.

Stationary sand washers capture a major share, equivalent to more than half of the global market share, and are set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 365.4 Mn over 2021-2031.

Among the end uses, sand & gravel washing has been the fastest-growing segment, owing to increasing demand for m-sand and river sand for construction.

East Asia is set to dominate market revenue in 2021, and is expected to gain 41 BPS by 2031.

The market in India and ASEAN countries is expected to rise at over 5% CAGR through 2031.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for sand washers was hit in 2020, which saw a decline of 4.3% over the 2nd and 3rd quarters.

“Investing in eco-friendly sand washers to attract new end users in the market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

Market players are investing in manufacturing eco-friendly sand washers in order to reduce the environmental impact of sand washing and minimize power consumption, which collectively assists end users in increasing their margins. Through such organic strategies, market players are easily attracting new customers.

Competitive Landscape in Sand Washer Market Report

Majority of companies discussed in the report on the sand washer machine market have focused on product launches and expanding their manufacturing units in developing regions.

Strategies include innovation, collaborations with key players, partnerships, strategic alliances, and strengthening of regional and global distribution networks.

Some of the key developments in this space are:

In 2020, CDE Global unveiled its new 500 TPH ComboTM X900 at CONEXPO-CON/AGG in Las Vegas, NV. It has been manufactured specifically for materials processing in North America and Latin America.

In 2019, Mc Lanahan launched modular ultra-wash. This product has a capacity of 365 TPH and can manufacture two sand products.

Key Companies Profiled :

CDE Global Ltd

Dernaseer Engineering Ltd.

Hydria Water

McLanahan

Powertrac Inc.

Propel Industries

Superior Industries, Inc.

The Weir Group PLC,

Zhengzhou Unique Industrial Equipment Co., Ltd.

Key Market Segments Covered in Sand Washer Industry Research

By Type Wheel Sand Washers Spiral Sand Washers

By Capacity Below 50 T/h Sand Washers 50-100 T/h Sand Washers 100-150 T/h Sand Washers 150-200 T/h Sand Washers 200-300 T/h Sand Washers Above 300 T/h Sand Washers

By Portability Stationary Sand Washers Mobile Sand Washers

By Power Consumption Below 10 kW Sand Washers 10 – 25 kW Sand Washers 25 – 50 kW Sand Washers 50 – 100 kW Sand Washers Above 100 kW Sand Washers

By End Use Sand Washers for Quarry Washing Sand Washers for Ore Washing Sand Washers for Sand & Gravel Washing Others



Questionnaire answered in the Sand Washer Market report include:

How the market for Sand Washer has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Sand Washer on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Sand Washer?

Why the consumption of Sand Washer highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

What makes Fact.MR report stand out from others?

MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.) . The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Sand Washer market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.

. The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Sand Washer market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders. Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Sand Washer market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.

A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Sand Washer market, thus, making it different and special from other reports. Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.

The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period. Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Sand Washer market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Sand Washer market.

The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Sand Washer market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Sand Washer market. Leverage: The Sand Washer market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.

The Sand Washer market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon. Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.

Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information. Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the Sand Washer market.

