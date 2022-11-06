With 4.0% CAGR, Treatment-Resistant Depression Treatment Market Size Worth USD 20 Bn by 2031

The global depression drugs market reached a valuation of around US$ 13 Bn in 2020, which amounts to close to 50% share of the psychotropic drugs market.

Sales of depression drugs are slated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4% to top US$ 20 Bn by 2031. Demand for serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), which hold the highest market share, is set to increase at a CAGR of 2% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Global depression drugs market to top US$ 20 Bn by 2031.
  • Serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs) expected to record above 2% CAGR over the next 10 years.
  • Major depressive disorder segment to record around 1% CAGR over the forecast period of 2021- 2031.
  • Market in North America holds share of more than 40%.

“Ongoing research & development, emergence of novel non-pharmacologic and pharmacologic therapies, and growth in the number of collaborations between research institutes and pharmaceutical companies are expected to boost growth of the depression drugs market over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Competition

Market players are concentrating on increasing the efficacy of depression medications while reducing their adverse effects. New companies are projected to enter the market and various product approvals are set to broaden the reach of the global market.

  • In February 2021, Ginger, a provider of on-demand mental healthcare, announced a collaboration with Capsule, a digital pharmacy. The goal of this collaboration was to provide Ginger members with mental health drugs, such as antidepressants, at their homes.

Key Companies Profiled :

  • Johnson and Johnson
  • Sebela Pharmaceutical Inc.
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Novartis AG
  • Allergan USA Inc.
  • AstraZeneca
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
  • Alkermes Plc
  • Bristol Myers Squibb Co.
  • H. Lundbeck

Key Segments in Depression Drugs Industry Research

  • Drug Type
    • Generic Depression Drugs
    • Branded Depression Drugs
  • Drug Class
    • Serotonin-norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)
    • Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)
    • Atypical Antipsychotics
    • Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulants
    • Tricyclic Antidepressants
    • Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors
  • Disease Type
    • Depression Drugs for Major Depressive Disorder
    • Depression Drugs for Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
    • Depression Drugs for Generalized Anxiety Disorder
    • Depression Drugs for Panic Disorder
    • Depression Drugs for Schizophrenia
    • Depression Drugs for Bipolar 1 Disorder
  • Distribution Channel
    • Sales of Depression Drugs via Hospital Pharmacies
    • Sales of Depression Drugs via Retail Pharmacies
    • Sales of Depression Drugs via Online Pharmacies

Questionnaire answered in the Depression Drugs Market report include:

  • How the market for Depression Drugs has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Depression Drugs on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Depression Drugs?
  • Why the consumption of Depression Drugs highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

