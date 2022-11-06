With 4.0% CAGR, Treatment-Resistant Depression Treatment Market Size Worth USD 20 Bn by 2031

The global depression drugs market reached a valuation of around US$ 13 Bn in 2020, which amounts to close to 50% share of the psychotropic drugs market.

Sales of depression drugs are slated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4% to top US$ 20 Bn by 2031. Demand for serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), which hold the highest market share, is set to increase at a CAGR of 2% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

