Demand for Syngas Catalysts At A Steady CAGR of Around 5.6% Over 2031| Fact.MR

According to the latest report published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, in the past half-decade, the syngas catalysts market expanded at a CAGR of around 4.4%, which can be attributed to rising demand for syngas in regions such as East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA.

Further, mounting production of ammonia synthesis of SNG and methanol synthesis of SNG is set to drive demand for syngas catalysts at a steady CAGR of around 5.6% over the projected forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Reforming, under operation type, is projected to provide an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 355 Mn through 2031.

Based on catalyst, demand for nickel-based catalysts is projected to increase at a high CAGR of around 5.8% over the forecast period.

On the basis of use case, consumption of catalysts for ammonia synthesis is anticipated to expand 1.7X by 2031.

East Asia is projected to capture around 43% of global syngas catalyst sales by 2031.

South Asia & Oceania to provide an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 74 Mn by 2031-end.

“Market players should target high-growth regions with increasing absolute $ opportunity; this will enable them to target key industries with prominent demand for syngas catalysts,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

Market players positioned to expand regional footprint in high-growth market regions are opting for collaborations and joint ventures with local producers and manufacturers, and also establishing key partnerships with distributors to expand their market share.

Moreover, players are focusing on providing full-fledged packages, which include process technologies, catalysts, and operational assistance to target high-growth industries.

Key Companies Profiled :

BASF

Casale

Clariant

Haldor Topsoe

Johnson Matthey

Unicat Technologies

Key Segments Covered in Syngas Catalysts Industry Research

By Operation Coal to SNG Reforming Steam Reforming Others

By Catalyst Nickel Nickel Oxide Others

By Use Case Hydrogen Synthesis Ammonia Synthesis Methanol Synthesis SNG Plants Biomass Gasification Coal Gasification Tar Removal Fuel Cell Gas to Liquids



