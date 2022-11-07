Decision Management Platforms Market Expectations and Growth Trends Highlighted Until 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-nov 7 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Decision Management Platforms Market is expected to reach USD 14.6 billion by 2030 from USD 4.8 billion in 2021. The global decision management platforms market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2022 to 2030. This is due to the Rising need to improve the quality of decision and achieve business agility with enhanced effectiveness.

Decision management platforms, also known as business rule administration structures (BRMS), assist organizations to author, store, and check enterprise rules. Multiple enterprise rules, truly if-then scenarios, can be considered collectively to make commercial enterprise decisions. With these tools, groups can optimize and automate their processes, enhancing ordinary efficiency in day-to-day functions. It is used via analysts, developers, and situation be counted specialists

Global Decision Management Platforms Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global decision management platforms market based on component, deployment mode, organizational size and vertical at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Decision Management Platforms Market Analysis, by Component

Software

Services

Global Decision Management Platforms Market Analysis, by Deployment Mode

On-premises

Cloud

Global Decision Management Platforms Market Analysis, by Organisational Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Decision Management Platforms Market Analysis, by Vertical

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer Goods

Government

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Global Decision Management Platforms Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Decision Management Platforms Market Analysis, by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global Decision Management Platforms Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a detailed analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies Decision Management Platforms revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Decision Management Platforms revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Decision Management Platforms sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Decision Management Platforms Manufacturers –

IBM

FICO

SAS

Oracle

Pegasystems

TIBCO Software

Sapiens International Corporation

Experian

Equifax

Actico

Parmenides

Decision Management Solutions

OpenRules

Sparkling Logic

Scorto

RapidGen

Progress

InRule

CRIF Decisions

Enova

Decisions

FlexRule

Rulex

Seon

Decisimo

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Decision Management Platforms Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Decision Management Platforms Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

