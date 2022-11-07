Engineering Services Market Is Likely To Expand At A CAGR Of 5.9 By 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The global engineering services market is currently worth $707 billion and is expected to grow to a trillion-dollar industry by 2032, expanding at a 5.9% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

This rapidly growing industry, which provides a wide range of engineering services across a wide range of industry verticals, accounted for approximately 5% of all enterprise professional services.

Competitive Landscape

Engineering service providers include AECOM, Affiliated Engineers Inc, AKF Group LLC, Arcadis, Arora Engineers, Arup, Burns & McDonnell, CJL Engineering, Coffman Engineers, ESD, IMEG Corp., Integral Group, Interface Engineering, Jensen Hughes, Kimley-Horn, Loring Consulting Engineers, M & E Consulting Engineers, Magnusson Klemencic Associates, Martin/Martin Consulting Engineers, Mott MacDon

With the presence of numerous new and established players in the market, the competitive intensity in the global engineering consortium consulting market is high. These market players are making strategic moves, such as acquisitions, mergers, and partnerships, to increase their presence among end users.

Ardurra Group, a consulting and engineering services firm, acquired and merged with Ritoch-Powell & Associates, a civil engineering firm, in November 2021. This initiative aimed to improve the company’s service offerings and global footprint.

Ransom Consulting, an environmental and engineering firm, acquired Civalier Engineering & Surveying, Inc. in October 2021. Ranson expanded to six new offices across New England and the Atlantic region as a result of this acquisition.

Balfour Beatty, an infrastructure company, signed a partnership agreement with the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) in October 2019 to improve traffic on a 5.1-mile stretch of US 70 in James City, Craven County. The goal of this project is to improve local community services and economic development in the area.Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the providers of engineering services positioned across regions, sales growth, and service offering expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Engineering Services Industry Survey

By Service : Construction Management Services Transportation and Traffic Engineering Municipal Engineering/Land Development Bridge Inspections and Engineering Enterprise Architecture Aircraft Modification & Certification Manufacturing Engineering

By Functional Area : System Engineering and Process Engineering Support Modeling, Simulation Prototyping, Pre-Production, Model-Making, and Fabrication Support System Design Documentation and Technical Data Support Software Engineering, Development, Programming, and Network Support Reliability, Maintainability, and Availability (RM&A) Support Human Factors, Performance, and Usability Engineering Support System Safety Engineering Support Configuration Management (CM) Support Quality Assurance (QA) Support Information System (IS) Development, Information Assurance (IA), and Information Technology (IT) Support Interoperability, Test and Evaluation, Trials Support Measurement Facilities, Range, and Instrumentation Support Supply and Provisioning Support Training Support In-Service Engineering, Fleet Introduction, Installation Support Others

By End-use Industry : Industrial Aerospace & Defense Automotive Energy & Power Healthcare Oil & Gas Construction Government & Public

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



What is causing the increase in demand for engineering services?

“Continuous Smart City Development” The development of smart cities is a trend in both developed and developing economies. The global development of smart cities is a major factor driving up demand for engineering services.

According to a Consumer Technology Association study, smart city spending will reach US$ 35.35 billion by the end of the decade, up from US$ 14.85 billion in 2015.

Engineering assistance Corporations play an important role in advancing the global vision by updating infrastructure to include sensing technology and data analytics. As a result, the growth of smart cities and new investments in industry expansion in China, India, and Indonesia will increase demand for engineers.

Through the latest research report on Engineering Services Market, the readers get insights on:

Drivers, opportunities, restraints, and trends that show the impact on the development of the global Engineering Services Market.

Reliable data on important regions and potential growth opportunities for vendors operating Engineering Services Market in those regions.

Important insights on consumption, production, history, and forecast on potential avenues in the global Engineering Services Market.

