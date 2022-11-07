The Facility Management Market Landscape Is Poised To Yield An Absolute Dollar Opportunity Worth Us$ 153.7 Billion by 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-07 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Facility Management market study sheds light on the important growth dynamics expected to prevail across the assessment period. (Insert forecast period). The study offers statistics of key segments across prominent geographies, along with a detailed mapping of the global competitive landscape.

The market report tracks the global sales of Facility Management in 20+ high growth markets, along with analyzing the impact of COVID-19 has had on information & communication technology (ICT) industry and Facility Management sector in particular.

How will Sales of Facility Management will foster in 2022 and beyond?

In its latest report, Fact.MR offers an exhaustive overview of the global Facility Management market with focus on key dynamics, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends and detailed information about the global Facility Management market structure.

Facility Management market sales across the world will rise with the increasing adoption of wireless technology and penetration of digital media. With the outbreak of COVID-19, companies have become heavily reliant on digital platforms for the survival.

In the post-digital world, digital realities and advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and internet of thinking & related products/services will be in trend. Technological adoption rate is increasing exponentially, which will bolster the industry growth.

ICT companies. are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

China’s ICT industry will register high growth opportunities, especially as tech companies focus on digital transformation in the field of robotic process automation, data theft security, cloud & edge computing and cybersecurity.

Market players across China are shifting their focus on customer needs by taking a more nuanced approach through new service offering and by adopting various strategies such as product development and innovation.

The ICT sector across the U.K., France, and Germany will register robust growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing research & development activities for the development of novel technologies. Rising adoption of artificial intelligence and big data science among the ICT service providers will boost the growth.

Advent of 5G wireless technology across India will aid the growth of ICT sector combined with the adoption of edge computing within various end-use sectors such as healthcare, automotive and food & beverage industry. Emergence of e-commerce platforms within the manufacturing companies of diverse end-use sectors will improve the demand over the coming years.

Rise in adoption of autonomous vehicles across South Korea and Japan is improving the adoption of computing technologies for higher connectivity in the automobiles. This trend will strengthen the growth of ICT industry.

Key Segments Covered in the Facility Management Market Study

Facility Management by component Type

Solution

Integrated Workplace Management System

Building Information Modeling

Facility Operations and Security Management

Facility Environment Management

Facility Property Management

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Facility Management by Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premises

Facility Management by Organization Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Facility Management by Vertical

BFSI,

IT and Telecom

Government and Public Administration

Healthcare, Education

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing, Construction and Real Estate

Other Verticals [Media and Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics, and Hospitality]

Facility Management by Region

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Latin America

Competitive Landscape

The facility management market is fiercely competitive in nature. The key strategies adopted by players include investing in new technology for the development of software. In addition to this, players resort to inorganic growth strategy with acquisition and merger. Also the new products and strategic partnership play key role in landscape.

Recent Developments in Facility Management Market

Oracle teamed with Propre Japan Inc. in May 2020. Oracle Japan will assist Propre Japan Inc. in developing Propre’s real estate big data platform, which will be available in 17 countries across the world. Oracle’s client base would grow as a result of this agreement.

Koch Industries, Inc. announced in April 2020 that it has finalised the purchase of the remaining share of Infor from Golden Gate Capital. Koch was a prominent client, integrating Infor solutions throughout its companies in areas including enterprise resource planning, human resources, supply chain, asset management, and finance, in addition to being an Infor investment since 2017.

BVG India in 2022, offer several services including integrated services and facility management services uses combination of man n machine to provide best service in the sector.

Key Regions Analyzed

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Country-wise Inclusions

US Facility Management Market

Canada Facility Management Sales

Germany Facility Management Production

UK Facility Management Industry

France Facility Management Market

Spain Facility Management Supply-Demand

Italy Facility Management Outlook

Russia & CIS Market Analysis

China Facility Management Market Intelligence

India Facility Management Demand Assessment

Japan Facility Management Supply Assessment

ASEAN Facility Management Market Scenario

Brazil Facility Management Sales Analysis

Mexico Facility Management Sales Intelligence

GCC Facility Management Market Assessment

South Africa Facility Management Market Outlook

