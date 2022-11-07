The Facility Management Market Landscape Is Poised To Yield An Absolute Dollar Opportunity Worth Us$ 153.7 Billion by 2032

Posted on 2022-11-07 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-07 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Facility Management market study sheds light on the important growth dynamics expected to prevail across the assessment period. (Insert forecast period). The study offers statistics of key segments across prominent geographies, along with a detailed mapping of the global competitive landscape.

The market report tracks the global sales of Facility Management in 20+ high growth markets, along with analyzing the impact of COVID-19 has had on information & communication technology (ICT) industry and Facility Management sector in particular.

Request Sample: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7227

How will Sales of Facility Management will foster in 2022 and beyond?
In its latest report, Fact.MR offers an exhaustive overview of the global Facility Management market with focus on key dynamics, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends and detailed information about the global Facility Management market structure.

Facility Management market sales across the world will rise with the increasing adoption of wireless technology and penetration of digital media. With the outbreak of COVID-19, companies have become heavily reliant on digital platforms for the survival.

In the post-digital world, digital realities and advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and internet of thinking & related products/services will be in trend. Technological adoption rate is increasing exponentially, which will bolster the industry growth.

ICT companies. are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

China’s ICT industry will register high growth opportunities, especially as tech companies focus on digital transformation in the field of robotic process automation, data theft security, cloud & edge computing and cybersecurity.

Ask an Analyst: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7227

Market players across China are shifting their focus on customer needs by taking a more nuanced approach through new service offering and by adopting various strategies such as product development and innovation.

The ICT sector across the U.K., France, and Germany will register robust growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing research & development activities for the development of novel technologies. Rising adoption of artificial intelligence and big data science among the ICT service providers will boost the growth.

Advent of 5G wireless technology across India will aid the growth of ICT sector combined with the adoption of edge computing within various end-use sectors such as healthcare, automotive and food & beverage industry. Emergence of e-commerce platforms within the manufacturing companies of diverse end-use sectors will improve the demand over the coming years.

Rise in adoption of autonomous vehicles across South Korea and Japan is improving the adoption of computing technologies for higher connectivity in the automobiles. This trend will strengthen the growth of ICT industry.

Key Segments Covered in the Facility Management Market Study
Facility Management by component Type
Solution
Integrated Workplace Management System
Building Information Modeling
Facility Operations and Security Management
Facility Environment Management
Facility Property Management
Services
Professional Services
Managed Services
Facility Management by Deployment Mode
Cloud
On-premises
Facility Management by Organization Size
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Facility Management by Vertical
BFSI,
IT and Telecom
Government and Public Administration
Healthcare, Education
Retail
Energy and Utilities
Manufacturing, Construction and Real Estate
Other Verticals [Media and Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics, and Hospitality]
Facility Management by Region
North America
Europe
APAC
MEA
Latin America

Buy Now: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7227

Competitive Landscape
The facility management market is fiercely competitive in nature. The key strategies adopted by players include investing in new technology for the development of software. In addition to this, players resort to inorganic growth strategy with acquisition and merger. Also the new products and strategic partnership play key role in landscape.

Recent Developments in Facility Management Market

Oracle teamed with Propre Japan Inc. in May 2020. Oracle Japan will assist Propre Japan Inc. in developing Propre’s real estate big data platform, which will be available in 17 countries across the world. Oracle’s client base would grow as a result of this agreement.
Koch Industries, Inc. announced in April 2020 that it has finalised the purchase of the remaining share of Infor from Golden Gate Capital. Koch was a prominent client, integrating Infor solutions throughout its companies in areas including enterprise resource planning, human resources, supply chain, asset management, and finance, in addition to being an Infor investment since 2017.
BVG India in 2022, offer several services including integrated services and facility management services uses combination of man n machine to provide best service in the sector.

Key Regions Analyzed

North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa

Key Country-wise Inclusions

US Facility Management Market
Canada Facility Management Sales
Germany Facility Management Production
UK Facility Management Industry
France Facility Management Market
Spain Facility Management Supply-Demand
Italy Facility Management Outlook
Russia & CIS Market Analysis
China Facility Management Market Intelligence
India Facility Management Demand Assessment
Japan Facility Management Supply Assessment
ASEAN Facility Management Market Scenario
Brazil Facility Management Sales Analysis
Mexico Facility Management Sales Intelligence
GCC Facility Management Market Assessment
South Africa Facility Management Market Outlook

For More Insights of Fact.MR Trending Report: http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2018/10/18/1623494/0/en/Hand-Dishwashing-Products-Gain-Upper-Hand-in-Market-despite-High-Demand-for-Dishwashers-says-Fact-MR.html

US Sales Office :
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution