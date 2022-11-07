Synthetic Cannabinoids Market Is Set To Increase At A CAGR Of 20% By 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The global market for synthetic cannabinoids was valued at around US$ 1.82 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a 21% CAGR to reach US$ 14.8 billion by 2032. Demand for dronabinol-type synthetic cannabinoids is high and expected to rise at a CAGR of 20% between 2022 and 2032.

In terms of market contribution, North America is expected to capture the lion’s share of global revenue collection. Tier-1 manufacturers such as Noramco, Inc., CannBioRx Life Sciences, and Hyasynth Biologicals, Inc. hold nearly 65% of the global market share.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4156

Competitive Landscape

Synthetic cannabinoid market participants are collaborating with research associations and organisations to conduct potential synthetic cannabinoid research. Few pharma titans are investing in startup companies to advance research on synesthetic cannabinoids and expand synthetic cannabinoids production capacity.

Noramco announced in September 2021 that its cannabinoids business division will become a separate company known as Purisys, LLC, and that it is expanding its production capacity of Dronabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) in its production facility in Athens, United States.

announced in September 2021 that its cannabinoids business division will become a separate company known as Purisys, LLC, and that it is expanding its production capacity of Dronabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) in its production facility in Athens, United States. KBL Merger Corp . IV, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), announced in July 2021 that it had executed a definitive business combination agreement for the merger of KBLM’s wholly owned subsidiary with CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp., a drug development company focused on treating inflammatory diseases.

. IV, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), announced in July 2021 that it had executed a definitive business combination agreement for the merger of KBLM’s wholly owned subsidiary with CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp., a drug development company focused on treating inflammatory diseases. Hyasynth, a sustainable biotechnology company, will receive a $2.5M milestone payment in September 2021 for its commercialization achievements in being the first-to-market with cannabidiol (CBD) produced and extracted from yeast. Previous investors, including Organigram Holdings Inc., a leading licenced cannabis producer, contributed to the additional investment.

Key Segments in Synthetic Cannabinoids Industry Research

By Type : Dronabinol Nabilone

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



The global Synthetic Cannabinoids Market report answers numerous pertinent questions, some of which are:

What are some of the latent areas of investments in the market?

Which region is expected to emerge as showing the most attractive growth rate during the forecast period and which factors will be crucial to its growth?

What trends are likely to change the status quo of the positions held by leading players of the market in the not-so-distant future?

Which product/service/technology segments holds game-changing potential to dramatically shape the competitive dynamic in the market?

What are the strategies adopted by top players to retain their stronghold in the market?

Which strategic moves will new entrants adopt to gain a strong foothold in the market?

Through the latest research report on Synthetic Cannabinoids Market, the readers get insights on:

Drivers, opportunities, restraints, and trends that show the impact on the development of the global Synthetic Cannabinoids Market.

Reliable data on important regions and potential growth opportunities for vendors operating Synthetic Cannabinoids Market in those regions.

Important insights on consumption, production, history, and forecast on potential avenues in the global Synthetic Cannabinoids Market.

Request Customized Report as Per Your Requirements: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4156

Reasons to choose a Fact.MR:

Exhaustive research regarding the market to offer A to Z information.

Digital technologies to provide innovative business solutions to clients.

24/7 availability of services.

Interaction with suppliers, vendors, and service providers for a precise market landscape.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com