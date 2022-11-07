Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-07 — /EPR Network/ —

During the forecast period 2022-2032, the global cheddar cheese market is expected to grow steadily at a CAGR of 3.5%. The market is expected to grow and reach a global market valuation of US$ 62 million by 2022. Given this steady growth and the global market’s brisk demand, the cheddar cheese market is expected to reach US$ 86.5 million by 2032.

Cheddar cheese is a versatile food that has been used in a variety of applications in the food industry. Thanks to the bread industry and food product manufacturers, cheddar cheese is becoming a staple in most meal preparations. As a result, cheddar cheese is becoming more popular on the international market. The food industry is expected to grow.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent cheddar cheese producers are focusing on increasing output and improving the quality of their products. Companies collaborate with nearby dairy farmers to ensure a consistent supply of milk and to provide creative solutions. Some cheddar cheese manufacturers are focusing on developing cutting-edge dairy processing facilities.

Arla Foods introduced its new five-year strategy in 2021 to solidify its commitment to developing sustainable dairy production and expanding its company in a sustainable manner. With a focus on sustainability, digitalization, new production technologies, and product development, Arla is poised to increase its investment opportunities by more than 40% to 4+ billion EUR over the next five years. It will also raise its rate of return to 1 billion EUR or higher in order to support its farmer owners.

Sargento Foods Inc. received two product innovation awards in 2019 from Food Processing magazine and the American Business Awards. Food Processing named the Sargento innovation team the Research and Development Team of the Year in the major company category. The incremental innovation and procedures of each nominated organisation received hundreds of votes from Food Processing readers, who then chose the winners.

Key Segments Covered in the Cheddar Cheese Market Report

By Product : Blocks Cubes Slice Spread Spray

By Source : Cattle Milk Goat Milk Sheep Milk

By Application : Processed Cheese Snacks & Savory Bakery & Confectionery Sauces, Dressings, Dips, And Condiments Ready Meals Other Applications

By Sales Channel : HoReCa Modern Trade Specialty Stores Departmental Stores Convenience Stores

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East Africa



