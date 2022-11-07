Computer Rental & Leasing Market Is Projected To Reach US$ 5.5 Billion By 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-07 — /EPR Network/ —

Computer Rental & Leasing Market Outlook (2022-2032)

The global computer rental and leasing market is valued at $4.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to $5.5 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period (2022-2032).

At the end of 2021, computer rental and leasing accounted for nearly 10% of the global enterprise hardware rental market.

According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market for computer rental and leasing grew at a CAGR of 1.8% from 2017 to 2021. Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% between 2022 and 2032.

The detailed Computer Rental & Leasing market Sales estimations cover the following:

Year-over-year growth of various segments

Shares and size of the leading regional market

CAGR of various key regional markets and their shares in the global market

Competitive Landscape

Technocorp Australia, All-Set Rentals, ALOC, APEX, Aria AV, Computer Junction, Computermiete.de GmbH & Co. KG, Computer-Rental, FlexIT Rent, Global Nettech, IET Innovative edge technologies, Mieux Technologies Pvt. Ltd., ORIX Rentec, Rush computer rentals, SmartSource, Sumo Technologies Pvt. Ltd., System-Rent A. Kreitz KG, United IT Services, Vernon Computer Source, Aaron’s

The computer rental services market is highly competitive, with new computer rental service providers entering the market on a regular basis. These new and established market players are offering devices with the most recent configurations in order to increase their market presence among clients.

Capital Power Backup, an Indian rental service provider, announced the launch of a computer-on-rent service in Delhi, NCR, India, in January 2021. All households and businesses will be able to use this service. It will include a rented computer with i3, i5, and i7 processors.

Fleet, a France-based start-up, announced the launch of new computer and smartphone rental services for businesses and individuals on a monthly basis in March 2022.

Cityfurnish, a furniture rental company, announced the launch of laptop rental services in February 2022. This initiative seeks to broaden the company’s service offerings and enable it to enter a new domain – ‘electronics.’

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the Computer Rental & Leasing service provider’s regional positioning, revenue growth, and service offering expansion.

How will the Fact.MR provide insights and market forecasts?

The study delves deeper into the major economic turmoil, with a particular emphasis on the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions.

The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and provides readers with insight into their prospects during the forecast period.

The study attempts to provide a balanced perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most underserved markets.

Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that may significantly alter the course of the market Provides an incisive analysis of the socio-political milieu in which the key markets operate, and how this will influence the lucrativeness of the overall Computer Rental & Leasing Market

Examines how collaborations and partnerships between players from various industries will shape key growth dynamics in the near future Assesses the role of various stages of funding on new growth avenues in key regional markets

Segmentation of Computer Rental & Leasing Market

By Service : Computer Rental & Leasing Laptop & Tablet Rental & Leasing Other Accessories (Monitors, Servers, Printers)

By Solution : Rent Long Term Short Term Lease Long Term Short Term

By Application : Commercial Conference & Business Sessions Temporary Office Setups Training Seminars Tests & Exam Setups Educational Sessions Retail Individual Gaming & Streaming

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Computer Rental & Leasing Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR offers detailed analysis of the factors influencing the sales prospect across key segments. Computer Rental & Leasing category analysis provides deep insights into customer experiences, emerging trends and growth drivers. The vital information highlighted in this section will enable market players to make timely business decision to gain competitive advantage.

Fact MR offers detailed analysis of the factors influencing the sales prospect across key segments. Computer Rental & Leasing category analysis provides deep insights into customer experiences, emerging trends and growth drivers. The vital information highlighted in this section will enable market players to make timely business decision to gain competitive advantage. Computer Rental & Leasing Manufacturing trend analysis: A key aspect of the study is comprehensive Computer Rental & Leasing manufacturing trend analysis. These insights provide vital information on how market players are coping with latest trends that are prevailing in the market.

A key aspect of the study is comprehensive Computer Rental & Leasing manufacturing trend analysis. These insights provide vital information on how market players are coping with latest trends that are prevailing in the market. Innovation and acquisition activity in Computer Rental & Leasing: The report highlights in detail the various organic and inorganic strategies adopted manufacturers in order to gain a competitive edge in Computer Rental & Leasing . Adoption of various technologies are being discussed in detail.

The report highlights in detail the various organic and inorganic strategies adopted manufacturers in order to gain a competitive edge in Computer Rental & Leasing . Adoption of various technologies are being discussed in detail. Computer Rental & Leasing demand by country: The report forecasts the country wise demand for Computer Rental & Leasing between 2021 and 2031. By analyzing this section of the report, Computer Rental & Leasing manufacturers can accordingly invest in those regions where the demand is on the rise.

The report forecasts the country wise demand for Computer Rental & Leasing between 2021 and 2031. By analyzing this section of the report, Computer Rental & Leasing manufacturers can accordingly invest in those regions where the demand is on the rise. Post COVID consumer spending on Computer Rental & Leasing: The Fact.MR market survey also highlights the impact of COVID-19 on medical devices industry. These insights provide vital information on how market players are executing their manufacturing strategies to coup with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Learn about the global market’s drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends.

Explore key regions that account for a sizable portion of total market revenue

Analyse the global market scenario’s growth outlook, including production, consumption, history, and forecast.

Discover the consumption patterns and the impact of each end use on market growth.

Evaluate each market participant’s most recent R&D projects.

