Selective Catalytic Reduction (Scr) Catalyst Market To Reach US$ 4.7 Billion By The End Of 2032

The global selective catalytic reduction (SCR) catalyst market is expected to be worth US$ 2 billion in 2022 and to grow at an 8.6% CAGR to US$ 4.7 billion by the end of 2032.

SCR catalyst sales accounted for 4.3% of the global catalysts market at the end of 2021.

Because of their effectiveness in reducing NOx emissions from power-generating machines such as boilers, turbines, furnaces, heaters, and reciprocating engines, SCR catalysts are a cost-effective technology and the preferred option among end users.

Key Approach of Market Players

BASF, Ceram-Ibiden, Cormetech, Envirotherm GmbH, Fengye Group, Hailiang, Haldor Topsoe, Hitachi Zosen, JGC C&C, Johnson Matthey, Seshin Electronics, and Tuna Corporation are among the leading manufacturers of SCR catalysts.

Manufacturers are expanding their R&D facilities in order to develop technologically innovative products. Market leaders are striking a healthy balance between organic and inorganic growth strategies. Investments and integration of channel partners are critical to success in this market. Sustainability marketing and partnerships have also been observed to involve prominent market players.

Johnson Matthey announced a collaboration with Kebotix in 2021 to develop the next generation of catalytic converter coatings. The collaboration will seek novel ways to improve the efficacy of tests that lead to the formulation optimization of coatings for catalytic converters.

Haldor Topsoe introduced the TITAN steam reforming catalyst series in February 2020, with increased reliability and efficiency. In a recently published report, Fact.MR provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of SCR catalysts positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion.

