Automotive Retread Tyre Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2022-2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-nov 7 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Automotive Retread Tyre Market size was valued at million USD in 2021 and will reach multi-million USD by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Retreading is a re-fabricating technique in which worn-out and outdated tire tracks are replaced with new ones. Tire retreading often costs nearly 30% less than new tires. The cost viability provided by retread tires is a significant factor driving market growth, which is further aided by the development of the transportation industry. Furthermore, retread tires and tire retreading are environmentally beneficial alternatives, and as a result, they are receiving support from many governing administrations that allow the use of retread tires.

Global Automotive Retread Tyre Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global Automotive Retread Tyre market based on process type, sales channel, and vehicle type at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Automotive Retread Tyre Market Analysis by Process Type

Pre-Cure

Mold Cure

Global Automotive Retread Tyre Market Analysis by Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Global Automotive Retread Tyre Market Analysis by Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial

Heavy Commercial

Global Automotive Retread Tyre Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Automotive Retread Tyre Market Analysis by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global Automotive Retread Tyre Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a comprehensive analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies Automotive Retread Tyre revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Automotive Retread Tyre revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Retread Tyre sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Automotive Retread Tyre Manufacturers –

Bridgestone Corporation

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Michelin

Marangoni S.p.A.

and Nokian Tyres plc

MRF Tyres

KRAIBURG AUSTRIA GmbH & CO. KG

JK Tyres

Pilipinas Kai Rubber Corporation

and Eastern Treads

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Automotive Retread Tyre Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Process Type Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Automotive Retread Tyre Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, process type managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various vehicle type organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and vehicle types (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Process Type launches, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

Request For Report Description @