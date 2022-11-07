The Global Decabromodiphenyl Ether Industry Is Expected To Surge 1.5x Between 2021 And 2031 To Reach Us$ 400 Mn

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The global decabromodiphenyl ether industry was worth US$ 270 Mn in 2020, expected to surge 1.5x between 2021 and 2031 to reach US$ 400 Mn. Flame retardants such as decabromodiphenyl ether are becoming a required component in many polymer-based industries and the manufacture of electrical and electronic equipment, which is augmenting decabromodiphenyl ether deployment.

With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global Decabromodiphenyl Ether Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. Our highly dedicated professionals have inputted critical and accurate insights associated with every industry, and region by doing thorough primary and secondary research.

We leverage space-age industrial and digitalization tools to provide avant-garde actionable insights to our clients regarding the Decabromodiphenyl Ether Market. For enhancing readers’ experience, the report starts with a basic overview about the Decabromodiphenyl Ether Market and its classification.

Prominent Key players of the Decabromodiphenyl Ether Market survey report

Tosoh Corporation

ICL-IP Europe B.V

Suli Chemicals

Shouguang Weidong Chemical

Toronto Research Chemicals Inc.

Wingar Fengtei Chemical

AvansChem Specialty Chemicals

AccuStandard

Unibrom Corporation

Acuro Organics Ltd.

Key Segments Covered

Purity Grade 83% Purity Grade Decabromodiphenyl Ether 97% Purity Grade Decabromodiphenyl Ether

Material Polyolefin Decabromodiphenyl Ether Polyvinylchloride Decabromodiphenyl Ether Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Decabromodiphenyl Ether Polyurethane Decabromodiphenyl Ether Polypropylene Decabromodiphenyl Ether

End Use Decabromodiphenyl Ether for Building & Construction Decabromodiphenyl Ether for Electronics & Electrical Equipment Decabromodiphenyl Ether for Automotive & Transportation Decabromodiphenyl Ether for Textiles Decabromodiphenyl Ether for Other End Uses



