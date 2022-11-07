Compression Socks Market Is Expected To Swell 1.6x Through 2031

As per Fact.MR – market research and competitive intelligence provider, during the historic period of 2016 to 2020, the market expanded at a CAGR of around 4%. Globally, there is a rise in the number of patients with venous disorders. This is a key factor that is driving the growth of the compression socks industry.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By product, graduated compression stockings to experience 1.8x growth by 2031

Compression socks for deep vein thrombosis to surpass US$ 900 Mn by 2031

Hospitals to be primary distribution channel, surging over 1.9x during the forecast period

North America to account for 1/3rd of global compression socks market revenue

Asia to be one of the fastest growing markets, registering a CAGR worth 5% through 2031

“Companies offering standard compression socks have been shifting towards graduated compression socks to address consumer need for variable pressure. Companies investing in standard compression socks are expected to gain steady returns till mid-term forecast, while investments in graduated compression socks are expected to experience a northward trend”, says the Fact.MR analyst.

Market Competition

The market for compression socks is largely consolidated, with top players accounting for more than 3/5thof the market share. Despite fewer top competitors in the compression socks market, competition among top-tier players has been high.

In July 2021, VIM & VIGR announced the launch of its fall 2021 collection of graduated compression socks, leg sleeves, and tights, hitting retail in August. The collection offers a range of compression levels from moderate 15-20 mmHg, moderate-firm 20-30 mmHg, and firm 30-40 mmHg

In 2020, Hatch announced the launch of Hatch Compression Sock, and the Swell Relief Duo to help mommas-to-be soothe swollen feet and ankles in order to stay on toes all day long.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports :

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=3519

Key Companies Profiled :

SIGVARIS Group

Juzo Inc.

Essity Aktiebolag

Medtronic Plc.

3M Company

Santemol Group Medikal

Calzificio ZETA S.R.L.

Sanyleg S.R.L

Thuasne SAS

Medi GmbH & Co KG

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Standard Compression Socks Graduated Compression Stockings

Application Compression Socks for Deep Vein Thrombosis Compression Socks for Chronic Venous Disorder Compression Socks for Diabetes Wounds Compression Socks for Other Applications

Distribution Channel Compression Socks via Hospital Pharmacies Compression Socks via Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores Compression Socks via Online Sales Compression Socks via Other Distribution Channel



Get Free Access to this Report :

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/3519

Questionnaire answered in the Compression Socks Market report include:

How the market for Compression Socks has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Compression Socks on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Compression Socks?

Why the consumption of Compression Socks highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

What makes Fact.MR report stand out from others?

MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.) . The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Compression Socks market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.

. The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Compression Socks market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders. Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Compression Socks market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.

A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Compression Socks market, thus, making it different and special from other reports. Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.

The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period. Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Compression Socks market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Compression Socks market.

The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Compression Socks market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Compression Socks market. Leverage: The Compression Socks market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.

The Compression Socks market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon. Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.

Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information. Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the Compression Socks market.

For More Insights of Fact.MR Trending Report:-

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sales-of-theme-based-kids-toothbrush-to-witness-1-5x-higher-growth-in-comparison-to-conventional-category-301375164.html?tc=eml_cleartime

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed . Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

21st floor , 136 Sejong-daero,

Seoul,100-768

South Korea

Phone: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com