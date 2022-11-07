Worldwide Sugar-Based Surfactant Utilization Is Anticipated To Increase At 6.1% CAGR Through 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-07 — /EPR Network/ —

Key Players

Cargill

Lonza

Clairant

Dow Chemicals

LG Household & Health care

BASF SE

SEPPIC

Kao

AkzoNobel NV

Galaxy Surfactants

Key Segments Covered in Sugar-based Surfactants Industry Research

Sugar-based Surfactants Market by Type : Alkyl Polyglycosides Branched Alkyl Polyglycosides Decyl Glucoside Sucrose Cocoate Ethoxylated Alkyl Polyglycosides Others

Sugar-based Surfactants Market by Source : Monomeric Sugar-based Surfactants Dimeric Sugar-based Surfactants Polymeric Sugar-based Surfactants

Sugar-based Surfactants Market by Application : Homecare Products Personal Care & Cosmetics Industrial & Institutional Cleaners Agricultural Chemicals Pharmaceuticals Oil Fields Cement, Concrete & Plaster (In Admixture) Others

Sugar-based Surfactants Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



