Flaxseed Based Egg Replacement Market Attracting Galloping Figures Over 2030

Shifting of consumer from eggs to its substitute is motivated by various factors such as allergies, dietary preference, ethical reason and environmental concern. These key factors are likely to boost flaxseed based egg market Growth. Flaxseed based egg replacements provides several beneficial health boosters such as lignins, fibers, alpha-linoleic (ALA) and omega 3 fatty acid.

It acts as a fat substitute in recipes which is a key factor for rise demand of flaxseed based egg replacements. Moreover, the consumption of flaxseed based egg replacements may help to protect against breast cancer, preventing hot flashes improving blood sugar and protecting against radiation which likely to expand flaxseed based egg replacement market.

Flaxseed Based Egg Market Segmentation.

The global flaxseed based egg replacement market can be segmented into based on application, end use, distribution channel and region.

Based on application, the flaxseed based egg replacement market is segmented into:

Bakery

Sauces

Pet food

Dressing and Spreads

Based on end use, the flaxseed based egg replacement market is segmented into:

Commercial Large Scale Food Manufacturers Small Scale Food Manufacturers

Household

Based on distribution channel, the flaxseed based egg replacement market is segmented into:

Modern Trade Channel

Online Channel

Specialty Store

Others

Based on region, flaxseed based egg market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Flaxseed Based Eggs Market Key Players

The global flaxseed based egg replacement market is currently at its nascent stage with several competitors working on its research and development. In bakery applications Glanbia Nutritionals has introduced a revolutionary product to substitute whole eggs.

OptiSol 3000 contains as much protein as an egg and includes flaxseed meal and whey protein, and makes cholesterol-free claims. Besides, it offers additional advantages to ALA omega-3. Other manufacturers such as are expected to concentrate on mergers and acquisitions, new product launch, and partnership to secure a strong role in the global market for flaxseed based egg substitutes.

