Land Survey Equipment System Market To Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenues By 2031

Rapid urbanization, industrialization, development of cities, town-planning and infrastructure are on a rise globally. The reason for this is comfortable and spacious living. Development of land is not only limited to residential spaces but has also stretched to commercial and industrial spaces.

One of the most prominent tasks that need attention while planning infrastructure is land surveying. Land surveying is a crucial task that needs precise attention as it also marks land ownership. Thus, for measuring lands, equipment is needed on large scale.

Land surveying equipment is used to measure land boundaries of properties. This surveying is done by land surveyors. Land surveyors use advanced equipment along with mathematics to measure land and to create maps.

Segmentation

By Industry Oil and Mining Agriculture Disaster Management

By products 3D scanner UAV GNSS Theodolite



Competitive Landscape

Top manufacturers of Land Survey Equipment System Market are Topcon Inc, Turner Morris Autobuild Africa, SokkiaCorporation, Leica Geosystems, Gottlieb NESTLE GmbH, Somsurvey instrument, V.I instruments, Afge.

Recently, Topcon has announced an agreement deal with Boels to provide productivity option for rental equipment. This will improve flexibility; will allow renting equipment based on project and weather and will promote company growth too.

In Covid-19, Leica Geosystems recorded aerial view of US and Europe to monitor the outbreak of the virus. This footage was shared with organizations and governments to manage the outbreak

Usage and Advanced Technology boosts the Land Survey Equipment System Market

The demand for agro-based products has increased due to the growth in population. This, in turn, has increased the demand for lands and land surveys. Also, with the field of oil and mining, exploration of undiscovered places is inevitable. Thus, demand for equipment for the land survey has increased.

Use of hi-tech equipment like 3D laser scanners, UAV, GNSS lasers and levels systems are a blessing for land surveys. The use of drones has made it easier for land surveyors to determine measurements, accuracy and has helped them to collect data easily that are automatically presented on their screens. Thus, land survey equipment’s ability to measure unchartered territories has surged the growth of land survey equipment systems market.

