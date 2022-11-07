Business Olefin Block Copolymers Market Is Anticipated To Expand At A CAGR 5.6% Over 2031

The global olefin block copolymers market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR 5.6% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031 and top US$ 367 Mn by 2031-end. The global shift towards advanced block copolymers speculating demand for quality thermoplastic elastomers in opening up requirement for olefin block copolymers.

It has been proven that OBC footwear soles are much more flexible and durable compared to conventional thermoplastic material. Leading footwear manufacturers across the globe are utilizing olefin block copolymers from the past half-decade. Footwear giants such as Reebok, Under Armour, Crocs, etc., are known for their footwear quality and design, and utilize OBCs in certain footwear segments.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global olefin block copolymers market anticipated to add 1.7X value by 2031.

Soft OBCs anticipated to hold dominance over forecast period and increase at 5.3% CAGR.

Over 90% of production of olefin block copolymers is by chain shuttling polymerization.

Footwear application has the highest use case potential of olefin block copolymers in terms of market acceptance. The application is anticipated to gain 277 BPS in its market share by 2031 over 2021.

Olefin block copolymer use in adhesive application projected to grow 1.6X by value during the forecast period. Housewear applications on the other side is projected to grow 1.4X in value by 2031.

“Adoption of chain shuttling polymerization to open new frontiers for novel OBCs,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled :

Dow Chemical Co.

Polyone (GLS Corp)

Mitsubishi Chemical Co.

Olefin Block Copolymers Industry Research: Key Segments

By Type Soft OBCs Hard OBCs

By Process Chain Shuttling Catalysis Ziegler-Natta catalyst System

By Application OBCs for Footwear OBCs for Adhesives OBCs for Houseware OBCs for Health and Hygiene Elastic Films Others



Winning Strategy

Olefin block copolymer manufacturers have been focusing on strengthening their domestic as well as international sales and distribution networks. Continuous improvements of product grade along with launching products based on application is another way of market expansion.

There is limited market players operating across the globe, among which, DOW Chemical has global dominance. Other players with limited offerings and also in transition to start an OBC business should focus on increasing production to cater to global demand.

