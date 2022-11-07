With 3.5% CAGR, Flash Dryers Market Is Forecast To Surpass USD 1,369 Mn by 2032

The global flash dryers market is estimated at USD 973 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 1,369 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2032.

The global Flash Dryers market holds more than 0.2% market share in the global industrial dryers market. It is projected to rise with a CAGR of 4.6% by the end of 2032.

Shorter material retention time is a key aspect which has driven product developments that feature greater temperature resistance. Key players in the flash dryers market have launched several equipment variants integrated with sophisticated techniques to ensure smooth material and hot air feeding into the main chamber.