Polymer Seals Market Size Is Set To Reach US$ 19.5 Billion By 2032

The global polymer seals market size is set to reach US$ 11.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% to reach US$ 19.5 billion by the end of 2032.

The detailed research report on the global (Polymer Seals Market) market focuses on the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are helping its development.

Key players

  • Saint Gobain
  • SKF AB
  • Eriks NV
  • Trelleborg
  • Bal Seal
  • Meggit
  • Parker Hannifin
  • Advanced Seals & Gaskets Ltd.
  • DLI Seals Ltd.
  • Greene-Tweed
  • Herzog Dichtungen AG
  • SHS-Dichtungen-GmbH
  • Specialised Polymer Engineering Ltd.
  • TRP Polymer Solutions Ltd.
  • Chesterton
  • Carco
  • Novotema

Key Polymer Seals Market Survey Highlights and Projections

  • MR analysis provides Polymer Seals Market demand-supply assessment, revealing Polymer Seals Market sales to grow from 2022 to 2032
  • The report provides sales outlook on Polymer Seals Market, opining Polymer Seals Market revenues to register a High CAGR during 2022-2032
  • Sales Channel will remain the largest category on the basis of retail, holding market share
  • Polymer Seals Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Polymer Seals Market demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth
  • Japan and South Korea Polymer Seals Market demand likely to grow at a steady clip during 2022-2032

Segmentation of Polymer Seals Market

  • By Material :

    • Polyurethane (PU)
    • Acrylonitrile-butadiene-rubber (NBR)
    • Fluoro-rubber (FKM)
    • Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)
    • Other Material Types

  • By Product :

    • Hydraulic and Pneumatic Seals
    • Rotary Seals
    • Spring Energized Seals

  • By End Use :

    • Transportation Equipment
      • Automotive and Components
      • Aircraft and Components
      • Railroad Equipment
      • Marine Transportation and Components
    • Industrial Machinery and Equipment
    • Electronic Apparatus and Appliances
    • Healthcare
      • Medical devices and Component Manufacturing
      • Surgical tool manufacturing
    • Oil and Gas Extraction
    • Construction Infrastructure and Utilities
    • MRO, Other Manufacturing, and Assembly Cleaning Fluids
    • Perfumes & Fragrances
    • Others

  • By Sales Channel :

    • OEMs
    • After Market

  • By Region :

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • MEA

What insights does the Polymer Seals Market report provide to the readers?

  • Polymer Seals Market fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Polymer Seals Market
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Polymer Seals Market in detail.

