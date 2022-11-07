Frozen potato market is expected to accelerate at a whopping 6.0% CAGR by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Nov-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The latest industry analysis on the Frozen Potato Market provides sales prospects in more than 20 countries across key categories of products, applications and sales channels. Insights into the Frozen Potatoes market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.



An in-depth research report on the global (Frozen Potatoes Market) market focuses on the macro- and microeconomic factors aiding its development. The report also focuses on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of global markets. Furthermore, the research report does not mention existing and popular pricing structures, emerging areas of application, and imminent investment opportunities in the global market.

key player

McCain Foods Limited

Burt’s Potato Company

Lam Weston Holdings Co., Ltd.

JR Simplot Company

Aviko Holding BV

Kraft Heinz Company

Himalaya Food International Co., Ltd.

Agrarfrost Holding GmbH & Co. KG

pojolan potato oy

Aristo NV

American Lorraine Company

Farm Fritz International BV

greenyard group

Key Frozen Potato Market Research Highlights and Forecasts

MR Analysis Provides Frozen Potato Market Supply and Demand Assessment Reveals Frozen Potato Market Sales to Grow from 2022 to 2032

The report provides sales outlook for the frozen potato market, stating that the frozen potato market revenue will register a high CAGR during 2022-2032.

Distribution channel remains the largest category based on retail and holds market share

U.S. Frozen Potato Market Sales to Grow at Steady Pace, Driven by Stronger Consumer Confidence and Economic Recovery

The demand forecast for the European frozen potato market remains stable as many countries such as the UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth.

Demand for frozen potato market in Japan and South Korea is likely to grow steadily from 2022 to 2032

Key Segments Covered in the Frozen Potatoes Industry Study

By product type: frozen potato fries frozen potato wedges frozen potato stuffing frozen potato chunks frozen potato slices frozen potato dice Frozen sweet potato Other frozen potatoes

By end user: commercial use for home

By distribution channel: modern trading grocery store convenience store online sale of frozen potatoes Other distribution channels

By Region : North America latin america Europe east asia South Asia/Oceania middle east africa



What insights does the Frozen Potato Market report offer the readers?

Segmentation of the frozen potato market based on product type, end-use, and region .

A comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and current market conditions.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions and product launches for each frozen potato market

Details of various government-imposed regulations on frozen potato market consumption.

Commercial Segment to Enhance Growth Prospects

According to projections published by Fact.MR, by end-user, the Commercial segment is forecast to register a whopping 5.7% value CAGR across the 2022-2032. The commercial sector is the primary end-user of frozen potatoes, with high market potential for investment due to rising demand and the expansion of QSRs in various countries. Commercially, frozen potatoes and related products are used in hotels, fast food chains, and quick-service restaurants (QSRs).

Because of their reduced preparation time and ease of use, these products are widely accepted on a commercial scale. Furthermore, many caterers are inclined to use frozen food due to the convenience provided by these products. Fact.MR forecasts the sector yield a US$ 3.5 Billion incremental opportunity, capturing 3/5th revenue.

