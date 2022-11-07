Glass Facade Market expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2028

Glass Facade Industry Overview

The global glass Facade market size was valued at USD 67.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Growing investments in green building construction projects are anticipated to propel product usage over the forecast period. The adoption of glass is rising as a preferred construction material. Factors such as plenty of natural daylight, good ambiance, and energy efficiency are propelling the use of glass in Facade architecture. Other advantages include the strength to withstand harsh weather elements, flexibility in terms of transparency or translucency, aesthetic benefits, and cost-effectiveness.

The U.S. was a major market for glass Facade in 2020. The increasing popularity of the green building concept, growing awareness regarding environmental protection, and supporting government policies related to sustainable energy usage are expected to augment the use of glass facades in the country.

Furthermore, the growing demand for high-rise buildings owing to rapid urbanization is anticipated to positively influence market growth. The application of glass as a material in Facade is becoming popular owing to its lightweight, which reduces the dead load of the buildings. Most of the tallest buildings in the world have glass facades, for example, Jeddah Tower in Dubai, Merdeka 118 in Malaysia, and DeKALB in Brooklyn.

Glass in the exteriors brings out the aesthetic appeal of commercial buildings, thus, positively impacting the brand value. Growing commercial construction activities owing to the increasing demand for office space and corporate hubs are positively impacting market growth.

Despite its advantages, glass is not suitable for use in places with hot climates as it traps heat and acts as a greenhouse. Buildings with glass Facade have high temperatures inside, resulting in increased usage of air-conditioners and fans. Higher usage of air-conditioners lead to an increase in electricity cost and also impact carbon footprint. Glass Facade is suitable for places with a temperate climate and not apt for cities with hot climates.

Glass Facade Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the glass facade market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Glass facade Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Tempered Insulated Laminated Others



Glass facade Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Residential Non-residential



Glass facade Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Market Share Insights

July 2021: My Home Constructions, an Indian real-estate builder, announced to invest USD 2 billion to construct a hub of IT companies.

My Home Constructions, an Indian real-estate builder, announced to invest USD 2 billion to construct a hub of IT companies. March 2021: KGC announced to invest around EUR 10 million (~USD 11.6 million) in a new plant in MoletuPlentas in Vilnius. The new plant will be region’s first aluminum-glass structure plant, which is expected to commence in 2022.

KGC announced to invest around EUR 10 million (~USD 11.6 million) in a new plant in MoletuPlentas in Vilnius. The new plant will be region’s first aluminum-glass structure plant, which is expected to commence in 2022. December 2020: Skanska AB, completed the Prisma Project with 592 unitized glass Facades in Helsingborg.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global glass facade market include:

AGC Inc.

Asahi India Glass Limited

Euroglas GmbH

GUARDIAN INDUSTRIES

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

Saint-Gobain

Sisecam Group

Vitro

